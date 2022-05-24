BLACKPINK’s Lisa talks about overcoming a “rough” year where she “couldn’t sing”

BLACKPINK dancer and rapper Lisa has opened up about difficult time during her career with the girl group, where she was unable to record new music

During BLACKPINK’s recent interview with Rolling Stone, Thai-born member Lisa spoke about the “rough” year she had between the release K-pop act’s hit songs ‘As If It’s Your Last’ in 2017 and 2018’s ‘Ddu-du Ddu-du’.

The singer revealed that she had struggled to sing and record new music during this time, although she didn’t go into detail as to why. “I couldn’t sing. When I went to the studio to record, nothing came out. I cried,” shared Lisa. “I felt like I was bringing the team down.”

However, Lisa later spoke about how she eventually overcame this struggle with the help of BLACKPINK’s close collaborator and frequent producer Teddy Park. “Teddy [would push me hard [in the studio]: ‘You can’t? No. Try harder. Go back in there,’ she said. “Because of Teddy, I overcame that time.”

Elsehwere during the interview, Lisa, who became the third member of the group to go solo last year, also spoke of her desire to incorporate her own culture into her music, citing Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía as an inspiration.

“She has her own Spanish culture, that’s inside her person, that influences her music,” explained the K-pop rapper. “I’m curious to know how much I can expand what I do. Music-wise, dance-wise, I feel like I still have to learn more.”

In the same interview, BLACKPINK opened up about the pressure of being a K-pop trainee. The members revealed that while their agency YG Entertainment had provided them mental health classes and therapy during that time, they had found these unhelpful. “We had the same problems, so it was better to talk to each other,” said Jisoo.