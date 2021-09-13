BLACKPINK and Megan Thee Stallion to appear on Ozuna’s upcoming single

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK and American rapper Megan Thee Stallion are set to be featured on Puerto Rican musician Ozuna’s next single.

On the red carpet of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, which took place earlier today (September 13), Ozuna revealed during an interview with MTV News that his next single would feature the two popular acts, as well as DJ Snake.

Shortly before premiering his new single ‘La Funka’ during the awards ceremony, the Puerto Rican pop star dropped a hint about his future releases. “DJ Snake, Megan Thee Stallion, BLACKPINK and Ozuna, coming up next,” he shared excitedly while discussing his upcoming projects.

Further details regarding the track’s title and release date have yet to be revealed. Notably, DJ Snake previously claimed that he worked with BLACKPINK’s Lisa on a brand-new song back in May, although its unclear if this is the track the duo had been working on.

.@ozuna debuted his new single #LaFunka at tonight's #VMAs! Ahead of the show, he spoke with @Dometi_ about what it feels to return to the @vmas stage and his upcoming single, which will feature @theestallion and #BLACKPINK 😱 pic.twitter.com/S6XX6CliRD — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) September 13, 2021

The news comes just days after BLACKPINK member Lisa made her long-awaited solo debut with her single album ‘LALISA’, which features the title track of the same name. Meanwhile, this will be Megan Thee Stallion’s second K-pop collaboration this year, after the rapper was featured on a remix of BTS’ chart-topping smash hit ‘Butter’ last month.

Ozuna rose to international fame in 2018 after, after being featured in hit song ‘Taki Taki’ alongside DJ Snake, Selena Gomez and Cardi B. Earlier this year, he released the collaborative album ‘Los Dioses’ with fellow Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA.

In other K-pop crossover news, boyband TXT recently unveiled a new remix of their hit single ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’ featuring Mod Sun. The rework includes brand-new English verses by the American singer-songwriter, who notably helped co-write the original version of the song.