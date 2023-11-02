BLACKPINK member Lisa’s Chinese social media page suspended amid Crazy Horse controversy

Lisa of BLACKPINK‘s Weibo (a Chinese equivalent of Twitter) account has been suspended amid controversy over her Crazy Horse Paris performance.

This is according to a report by CNN, which notes that Lisa’s Weibo page is no longer accessible as of Wednesday afternoon (November 1). The suspension comes just weeks after the singer performed at the Crazy Horse cabaret in Paris, one which has “sparked a huge debate on China’s tightly regulated internet”, according to the news outlet.

The Thai K-pop idol’s account @lalalalisa_m, which was previously verified, has been replaced by a page that reads: “The account can longer be viewed because it has received complaints of breaches of law and regulations, as well as relevant rules from the Weibo Community Management Regulations”.

It is currently unclear what complaints Lisa’s account had received prior to its suspension. The Weibo accounts of fellow BLACKPINK members Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo are still accessible.

According to Yonhap News Agency, YG Entertainment has said that it is unable to comment on the situation as negotiations with Lisa over a potential contract renewal are still ongoing.

Several brands have also allegedly deleted images featuring Lisa from their social media accounts in China, according to South Korean news outlet TV Report. They purportedly include luxury fashion houses such as Bulgari and CELINE.

Meanwhile, Lisa recently became the first K-pop idol to reach a billion streams on Spotify with a solo song. Her 2021 release ‘Money’ reached the milestone on September 20 this year.

Elsewhere, BLACKPINK‘s Jisoo was reportedly paid up to US$80,000 per episode for her 2021 K-drama series, Snowdrop, according to a new report by SBS.