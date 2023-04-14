BLACKPINK tease encore ‘Born Pink’ tour of North America

BLACKPINK look set to tour North America this year, following 14 sold-out shows in October and November 2022.

Today (April 14), the K-pop girl group released a teaser for their upcoming an encore leg of their ‘Born Pink’ world tour in North America. The short teaser features an image of the girl group set to their hit song ‘Shut Down’.

Fan community platform Weverse has since released resignation details for the encore tour’s upcoming pre-sale, which will require a BLINK membership and a valid US or Canada mobile number.

Apply for Fanclub Presale Tickets for BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] ENCORE in North America 🖤💗 Check the ticket raffle process and the schedule, and win your chance to meet #BLACKPINK ! Apply for pre-sale tickets👉https://t.co/D8VPdrLzIu#BLACKPINK_WORLDTOUR pic.twitter.com/fUcmMJQILs — Weverse (@weverseofficial) April 14, 2023

Following the announcement news, the Twitter accounts of several stadiums and venues across the US changed their profile icons to black and pink versions, hinting at potential locations for the upcoming ‘Born Pink’ encore tour.

The venues that have changed their profile icons include the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and the Oracle Park in California.

They're giving BLACKPINK the Taylor Swift treatment turning their accounts, pfps, stadiums, & everything to PINK to welcome blackpink. 💗🫶 pic.twitter.com/1WWGgIsNt3 — ken #PINKCHELLA 🏜️ (@togejustvibin) April 14, 2023

Last month, BLACKPINK announced an additional stadium show in Paris, as part of the Encore leg of their ongoing ‘Born Pink’ world tour. In a statement, the group said that the show would be the group’s “only stadium date in Europe this summer”.

BLACKPINK have also announced the support acts for their upcoming appearance at the BST Hyde Park in London this summer. They include Sabrina Carpenter, The Rose and Mae Stephens.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK are set to headline this year’s Coachella on April 15 and 22. In a recent interview, member Rosé said that it “feels absolutely unreal” that the quartet are returning to the festival as headliners, after making their Coachella debut in 2019.

Aside from BLACKPINK, Bad Bunny and Frank Ocean will headline the other days of Coachella. Gorillaz, Rosalía, Björk and more are also set to also perform at the Californian festival. Check out the full line-up here.