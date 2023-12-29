BLACKPINK are not renewing their individual contracts with YG Entertainment

The members of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK have not renewed their individual contracts with YG Entertainment.

Today (December 29), YG Entertainment announced in a statement to South Korean news outlet Xsportsnews that the four members of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK – Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa – would not be renewing their individual contracts with the agency.

“We have agreed not to proceed with additional contracts for [the members’] individual activities,” YG Entertainment said, as translated by Soompi. “We will do our utmost to support BLACKPINK’s activities, and we will cheer on the members’ individual activities with warm hearts.”

The news comes just days after Jennie launched her own label, Odd Atelier (OA). At the time, the singer revealed that she had established the company in November 2023, and described it as “a space that aims to create new things that attract attention in a different way from what is usual or expected”.

In early-December 2023, all four members of BLACKPINK “signed an exclusive contract for group activities” with YG Entertainment. It came after a months-long negotiation process, which started as early as July 2023.

As of writing, it is currently unclear whether the remaining three BLACKPINK members – Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa – will sign with existing labels or establish their own agencies.

BLACKPINK made their debut in 2016 under YG Entertainment, and have since gone on to become one of the most successful K-pop girl groups. Notably, despite not having released any new groups music in 2023, the quartet were still the second-most streamed K-pop act on Spotify for the year.

In other BLACKPINK news, Lisa recently shared a festive cover of Britney Spears‘ ‘My Only Wish (This Year)’ to celebrate Christmas. Elsewhere, K-pop group also premiered their virtual concert, ‘BLACKPINK: A VR Encore’, on December 26.