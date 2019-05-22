BLACKPINK pay tribute to Manchester Arena victims as they play venue for the first time

"It's a privilege to be performing here in Manchester"

K-Pop giants BLACKPINK paid tribute to victims of the Manchester Arena attack during a show at the venue on the eve of the atrocity’s second anniversary.

The band performed at the venue on Tuesday night (May 21), marking their first ever show in Manchester as part of the ‘In Your Area’ world tour.

But the show took an emotional twist as they honoured the victims of the attack by projecting a tribute message on a giant screen and changing the lyrics to their songs.

“Blinks, thank you for being with us tonight,” the message said.

“It’s a privilege to be performing here in Manchester, especially at this time.

“We send our love and prayers to the friends and families who fought through the hard times. We are here for you. #OneLoveManchester.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The band, comprised of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, also dedicated the track ‘Stay’ to Manchester and reportedly chose not to perform songs that could trigger memories of the event.

Introducing the song, Rose said: “We would like to dedicate our next song to the friends and families who were affected by the terrible attack.

“Our hearts ache for those who’ve lost their loved ones.

“So please, if you can, join us in sending our love and prayers as we sing this next song together. Stay with us please.”

The tribute came only hours before Ariana Grande marked the occasion by posting her own tribute – a bee emoji on Instagram.