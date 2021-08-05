BLACKPINK to launch pop-up event in celebration of fifth anniversary

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK are set to launch a pop-up exhibition this month in celebration of the group’s fifth anniversary.

The pop-up event was revealed on BLACKPINK’s official Instagram account and will be part of the band’s ‘4+1 PROJECT’. The event is expected to be held at the YG Entertainment headquarters located in Western Seoul for a little over a week from August 21 to August 30.

The group’s label has said that the pop-up will act as a showcase of the group’s achievements over their five-year career, in a statement to Yonhap News Agency. The exhibition will include a main, physical exhibition alongside a series of online events.

Advertisement

While entry into the pop-up exhibition will be free of charge, reservations will have to be made in accordance to the South Korean government’s social distancing guidelines in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Information on how to make reservations will be released on August 8.

Aside from the upcoming pop-up exhibition, the girl group will also be releasing a custom-made BLACKPINK-themed island in the popular Nintendo Switch video game Animal Crossing: New Horizons tomorrow (August 6) as part of anniversary celebrations.

In addition, a BLACKPINK collaboration with PlayerUnkown’s Battlegrounds launched yesterday (August 4), featuring in-game items, themed map elements and more. From August 18 to September 7, there will also be a special in-game event that include specific missions that net points which can be redeemed for an exclusive items.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, member Rosé recently covered The Killers’ 2006 hit song ‘Read My Mind’ during her latest appearance on South Korean variety show Sea Of Hope. She had also performed ‘Time Walking Through Memories’ by South Korean alternative rock band Nell with SHINee‘s Onew.