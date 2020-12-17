BLACKPINK postpone virtual concert over South Korea’s COVID-19 regulations

BLACKPINK have announced the postponement of their upcoming virtual concert, dubbed THE SHOW.

THE SHOW, which was originally set to air on YouTube on December 27, will now air on January 31, 2021 at 2pm KST (6am BST) instead.

The quartet took to social media earlier today (December 17) to reveal the new date, and explain that the concert was postponed due to South Korea’s current regulations to manage the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We can’t wait to meet our BLINKs as soon as possible, but in order to comply with the Korean COVID-19 prevention guidelines and to ensure a safe performance, unfortunately, we have made the decision to postpone THE SHOW from December 27th until January 31st of next year,” said member Jisoo.

“Through our concert, we wanted to give you some sort of comfort during these difficult times,” said Lisa, before Rosé added: “But the most important thing is the health and safety of everyone taking part in THE SHOW. So, in order to make sure that we prepare for the concert in a safe environment, we have decided to postpone THE SHOW.”

Jennie concluded the announcement with a shoutout to the country’s frontliners: “Thank you so much to all the medical staff who are working nonstop to give their best efforts even at this moment, and all the people who are working very hard to disinfect, quarantine, and prevent the disease.”

Fans can watch THE SHOW exclusively through a paid subscription to BLACKPINK’s official YouTube channel. Access to the concert’s streaming page will open an hour before the concert is scheduled to begin, as noted by THE SHOW’s official streaming guide.

BLACKPINK released their debut album, ‘THE ALBUM’, in October. ‘THE ALBUM’, which featured tracks like ‘How You Like That’ And ‘Lovesick Girls’, also included collaborations with Cardi B – ‘Bet You Wanna’ – and Selena Gomez – ‘Ice Cream’.

‘THE ALBUM”s release was followed by Light Up The Sky, a Netflix original documentary that chronicles the group’s rise to fame and includes never-before-seen footage from their pre-debut days.