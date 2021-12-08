BLACKPINK’s Rosé shares her own bedtime story on Calm app

Rosé has announced a new collaboration with meditation and sleep app Calm.

Earlier today (December 8), the BLACKPINK star took to Instagram to announce the news, where she also shared her own experience using the app. The singer’s new bedtime story titled ‘Grounded With Rosé’ is now available to stream on Calm.

“I’ve been dying to share this exciting news with you all but I finally get to tell you – I have my very own sleep story, out now on [Calm],” Rosé wrote. “I started using Calm almost two years ago and it’s helped me get a comfortable, good nights sleep every single time.”

The Korean-Australian singer went on to add that she had “dreamed” of recording her own story on the app one day, thanking Calm for allowing her to participate in the project. “I hope you all enjoy it, let me know what you guys think, but most importantly: I hope it makes you all KNOCK. OUT,” wrote Rosé.

According to Teen Vogue, the BLACKPINK vocalist delves into some of her own habits and problems with sleep and relaxation in the new 30-minute Sleep Story. Rosé will also share how Calm and her puppy, Hank, have helped her to feel more grounded.

The singer also talks listeners through a series of breathing and meditation exercises to promote relaxation and to let go of their stressors and surroundings to aid in a restful night of sleep. ‘Grounded With Rosé’ also includes music by composer Kent Sparling, who has contributed to the soundtracks of films such as Minari and Lost in Translation.

Last month, YG Entertainment confirmed that BLACKPINK’s Lisa had tested positive for COVID-19. The remaining members of the group, Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo had undergone PCR tests following the singer’s diagnosis, and later tested negative for the virus.

The entertainment company had noted that Lisa is in a “good state” of health, and that she is “not exhibit[ing] any special symptoms” from her positive COVID-19 diagnosis, as translated by Soompi. “All four members of BLACKPINK have been completely vaccinated for COVID-19.”