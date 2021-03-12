BLACKPINK Rosé’s debut solo album ‘R’ has finally arrived

BLACKPINK member Rosé’s has finally released her solo debut project ‘R’, alongside a video for the lead single ‘On The Ground’.

The cinematic clip opens on the K-pop star at a theatre before closing out with a dreamy scene of her dancing in a field of roses. “I worked my whole life / Just to get high, just to realise / Everything I need is on the ground,” she sings. Watch the video below:

Advertisement

‘R’ marks Rosé’s first-ever solo release since making her debut in BLACKPINK in 2016. The two-track project also includes the song ‘Gone’, which she debuted live during BLACKPINK’s online concert The Show in January. Both songs are sung in English.

Stream ‘R’ in full here:

At a press conference earlier today (March 12), Rosé said that she had a lot of input while making her debut solo project, from the cover art to songwriting. “Since our fans have waited for it for such a long time, I wanted it to be satisfying,” she said, per Korea Herald. “I attended a lot of meetings to convey my opinions for the album, from its cover design to my first song writing.”

She added that she reminisced on her pre-debut days and passion for music while making the record. “I reflected on myself and realised how much I love music, get comforted and have grown with it. I wrote the songs in English as I thought it was the most fitting language for them. I hope they can comfort listeners as well.”

Rosé also revealed that she had originally recorded ‘Gone’ for the first time two years ago. Meanwhile, ‘On The Ground’ was only recorded recently.

Advertisement

The BLACKPINK star is reportedly set to appear on an upcoming episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Kimmel as a musical guest, alongside actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Madelaine Petsch.