BLACKPINK member Rosé diagnosed with COVID-19

Rosé of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has tested positive for COVID-19.

Today (February 28), YG Entertainment shared in an official statement to Star News that the Korean-Australian musician has tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of a flight she had scheduled later the same day. The agency added that Rosé is currently asymptomatic.

According to YG Entertainment, the singer had taken a PCR test prior to departure, and later received a positive result. Rosé did not board her flight, and her upcoming overseas activities have since been cancelled.

“The other three members [of BLACKPINK] have tested negative, and all of them, including the confirmed Rosé, have not shown unusual symptoms,” wrote the agency. It added that all four members of the girl group have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and that it would “spare no effort to support the health of our artists”.

“We would be grateful if you could support Rosé’s speedy recovery, as well as the BLACKPINK members, who are active on the world stage,” the agency stated. It also noted that it would provide further updates if the situation changes.

Rosé’s diagnosis is the latest in a wave of infections affecting the South Korean entertainment industry, amidst the nation’s recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Several other idols and entertainers, including members of SEVENTEEN, ITZY and more, have tested positive in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, fans of BLACKPINK took to Twitter to voice their frustration towards YG Entertainment over its launch of new merchandise, amidst the act’s lack of musical output in the past year. Their most recent release was October 2020’s ‘THE ALBUM’.