BLACKPINK’s Rosé inspires a new Tiffany & Co. capsule collection

Tiffany & Co. has launched a new capsule collection, inspired by its house ambassador Rosé of BLACKPINK.

The luxury jeweller will launch the Tiffany Lock Rosé Edition today (September 14) at the brand’s new Omotesando store in Toyko, according to Woman’s Wear Daily.

“It is such an honour to inspire a capsule collection for Tiffany,” said BLACKPINK’s Rosé. “It’s exciting to see the iconic Lock collection reimagined with such rare gemstones and I’m excited to share this fun project with my fans and also fans of the Lock collection.”

Per WWD, the capsule collection is inspired by an archival padlock from 1883, paying homage to both the K-pop idol’s name as well as the jeweller’s heritage.

Tiffany Lock Rosé Edition will be offered in our different styles – a classic Lock bracelet, pair of earrings and pendants offered in a small or medium – and will be available worldwide from October 1 onwards.

Prior to that, it will be available in China, South Korea and The Landmark in New York City from tomorrow (September 14).

“Rosé is a true superstar whose music and creative purpose is anchored in the power of connection,” said Alexandre Arnault, Tiffany & Co.’s executive vice president of product and communication. “Her Lock capsule collection reflects this spirit and embodies who she is as an artist.”

In other BLACKPINK news, the girl group recently released an animated music video for their latest song ‘The Girls’. The track is part of the soundtrack of their mobile game, BLACKPINK The Game.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Lisa will become the first K-pop idol to perform at the Crazy Horse cabaret in Paris later this month, headlining five exclusive shows at the famed venue. Tickets for the performances are on sale now.