BLACKPINK’s Rosé on her “empowering” solo music: “It is still in the process of defining itself”

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has shed some light on the exploratory creative process she’s undertaking for her solo material.

Variety released its annual Power of Young Hollywood Impact Report on August 10, which named the K-pop idol as one of the most influential stars of the past year. Speaking with the outlet upon receiving the honour, Rosé discussed her solo music and her experience being a part of BLACKPINK.

“There are times when it feels like a lot of pressure,” Rosé said of being in BLACKPINK, completed by Jennie, Lisa and Jisoo, who all debuted together in 2016. “But it’s what drives us to create new sounds and push ourselves.”

The Australian singer also shared that she takes this same approach to her solo material. Rosé debuted as a soloist in March 2021 with her single album ‘R’, which spawned the singles ‘Gone’ and ‘On The Ground’.

“I’m constantly exploring new ideas and sounds,” Rosé shared. “It differs from BLACKPINK’s [music] in the sense that it is still in the process of defining itself. There are so many genres that I’ve always wanted to explore.” She also told Variety that the process of releasing her solo work for the first time was a “very empowering” experience for her.

Although details of Rosé’s next solo endeavour are currently unclear, she will be making a highly awaited return with BLACKPINK through the group’s second full-length album ‘Born Pink’, due on September 16. ‘Born Pink’ comes approximately two years since BLACKPINK’s 2020 debut studio album ‘The Album’, which was also the quartet’s last music together.

The record will be previewed by pre-release single ‘Pink Venom’, dropping next week on August 19. See Rosé appear in a concept teaser for the single here:

BLACKPINK have also announced the details for their ‘Born Pink’ world tour, which kicks off with two nights in Seoul this October before the group head to North America for a series of concerts. The four-piece are also scheduled to make stops across Asia-Pacific, including Australia, Singapore, Manila and more.