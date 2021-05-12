BLACKPINK’s Rosé reacts to Brie Larson’s cover of ‘On The Ground’

BLACKPINK‘s Rosé has reacted to a cover of her single ‘On The Ground’ by actress Brie Larson.

On May 11, the Captain Marvel actress posted her acoustic rendition of the Korean singer’s debut single on both her social media accounts, alongside a caption that read: “A little ROSÉ magic for you”.

“I worked my whole life / Just to get high, just to realize / Everything I need is on the / Everything I need is on the ground,” Larson sang. The actress had also tagged the BLACKPINK vocalist on Instagram.

A little ROSÉ magic for you. pic.twitter.com/17CoWyCDPA — Brie Larson (@brielarson) May 10, 2021

Rosé showed her gratitude for the actress’ cover via her Instagram stories on the same day. The singer shared Larson’s rendition and tagged the actress, adding a heart emoji above the video.

‘On The Ground’ is the lead single from Rosé’s debut solo single album, ‘R’. The project has sold more than half a million copies as of April according to South Korea’s Hanteo charts, making the vocalist the first South Korean female soloist to do so in almost two decades.

The singer had also made history on the Billboard Hot 100 with ‘On The Ground’, with it being the highest-ranking track from a K-pop female soloist. Rosé is also the second-ever K-pop female soloist to clinch a spot on the American chart.

Rosé was recently named the latest global ambassador for luxury jewellery brand Tiffany & Co., and shared that she was “honoured and excited” to be a part of the 2021 Tiffany Hardwear digital campaign. “I can’t wait for everyone to see it,” she told Elle Singapore.