Rosé on her record-breaking solo project: “The truth is, I’m really embarrassed.”

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has shared her thoughts on the chart-smashing success of her solo debut album, ‘R.’

In a recent interview for Elle Korea’s June issue, the BLACKPINK member discussed her achievements as a soloist and the kind of artist she aspires to become.

Since its release in March, Rosé’s debut single album ‘R.’ has been met with notable success. Just last month, the Guinness World Records revealed that the Korean-Australian singer set two new world records with the project’s lead single, ‘On The Ground’.

Rosé now holds the record for the most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a solo K-pop artist, after ‘On The Ground’ garnered 41.6million views within a day of its release. The record was previously held by Psy’s ‘Gangnam Style’.

She is also the first artist to reach number one on a Billboard Global chart as a soloist and as part of a group. ‘On The Ground’ topped Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts on March 27, and she previously topped the Billboard’s Global Excl. US chart as part of BLACKPINK in October 2020 with ‘Lovesick Girls’.

Yet, despite her success, Rosé still doesn’t seem satisficed with her accomplishments. “The truth is, I’m really embarrassed,” Rosé told Elle Korea, as translated by Soompi. “As it was my first solo activity, I could see that I lacked a lot.”

“Nevertheless, I am very grateful to receive so much love,” she added about the success of ‘On The Ground’. “If I get another opportunity, I think I will be able to work more flexibly and enjoy it.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Rosé also talked about what kind of artist she aspires to become. “When I listen to a song, I try to recognise the feelings and stories that the artist wants to convey. As such, I hope that what I want to convey through my songs will be delivered well. That’s the kind of singer I want to be,” she shared.

In other BLACKPINK news, youngest member Lisa is reportedly set to make her solo debut next month, according to Harper’s Bazaar Thailand. In a series of now-deleted tweets, French producer DJ Snake also claimed that he has worked with Lisa on a new song.

However, YG Entertainment has yet to confirm details of the star’s upcoming solo debut. “Lisa is still working hard on the album,” the agency previously said in a statement to The Korea Herald.