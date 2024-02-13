BLACKPINK’s Rosé teases new song ‘vampirehollie’ on Instagram

BLACKPINK member Rosé has teased a new song called ‘vampirehollie’ on Instagram.

On Sunday (February 11), in celebration of her 27th birthday, BLACKPINK’s Rosé previewed a brand-new solo song called ‘vampirehollie’. The singer released a short snippet of the track on a newly opened Instagram broadcast channel.

“Stupid words, lot of bad dreams / Angel hearts and a cute name / Hate that I can remember / Every evil thing you say,” Rosé sings on the snippet. The singer’s last solo release was her debut single album ‘R’, which featured the songs ‘On the Ground’ and ‘Gone’.

#ROSÉ released a snippet of a track called ‘vampirehollie’ via her newly opened broadcast channel on instagram 🖤 HAPPY ROSÉ DAY #GlobalStarROSÉDaypic.twitter.com/MFmcV9bZRH — the Rosé Connection (@theroseconnect) February 11, 2024

Aside from ‘vampirehollie’, Rosé also teased the upcoming release of new solo music. “I know I’ve been away for a minute, but I’ve been working really hard on some things that I’m really excited about,” she wrote on Instagram, per The Korea Times. “I cannot wait for you all to hear everything.”

Rosé, along with the rest of her BLACKPINK bandmates, made the decision to not renew their individual contracts with YG Entertainment in December 2023. It came shortly after they re-signed with the agency for group activities.

Since then, Jennie has established her own company and label, Odd Atelier (OA). The singer later explained that she stated her own venture because she wanted “more freedom and ease for my solo activities”.

Similarly, Lisa has launched her own management company LLOUD, which she described as a “platform to showcase my vision in music and entertainment”. Meanwhile, Jisoo has reportedly set an agency called Blissoo with her brother, according to a report by The Korea Herald.