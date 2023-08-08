BLACKPINK mark seventh anniversary with tributes from members and events around the world

BLACKPINK have commemorated their seventh year together with individual tributes from the members and events taking place across the U.S and Asia.

The four members of BLACKPINK took to each of their personal Instagram pages to post tributes to the band in commemoration of the band’s seventh year together as of August 8. Vocalist Rosé wrote a heartfelt letter in her Instagram post, accompanied by an archive of BLACKPINK photos from years past. “Thank you, BLACKPINK for being such a blessing in my life. I have really been able to experience everything and more than what I have ever dreamed of growing up as an aspiring artist,” her caption, written in both Korean and English, read. “Thank you, thank you and thank you a thousand times.”

In Lisa’s post, she wrote in English: “7 is one of my favorite numbers and I hope this year will be a lucky one for us.” Meanwhile, Jennie and Jisoo chose to keep their anniversary posts short, with Jennie writing “I love us I love Blackpink I love Blinks”. Jisoo posted twice in celebration of the milestone, writing in one post, “BLACKPINK is always in your area”, and “Blinks, BLACKPINK forever” in Korean in the other.

Aside from the members’ personal celebrations of their seventh year as a group, BLACKPINK are also set to roll out several special events across the U.S and Asia for the occasion. According to a report from Yonhap News Agency, YG Entertainment will be showing videos looking back on the quartet’s history across several major U.S cities such as Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco. These locations will also be coloured in the group’s signature pink.

In addition, 76 screens at New Jersey’s Secaucus Junction Station will be decorated with BLACKPINK adornments, while a special photo booth will be set up at the New York Verdy pop-up for fans from tomorrow (August 9) up till Friday (August 11).

In the Asian region, BLACKPINK have collaborated with Starbucks to roll out a series of limited edition merchandise, beverage and food items for the summer. The BLACKPINK x Starbucks collaboration is being made available in nine countries across Asia: South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam until the end of August. However, two special food items – the BLACKPINK Strawberry Cream Choco Brioche and BLACKPINK Strawberry Cream Choco Baumkuchen – are Korea exclusives.

In other BLACKPINK news, YG Entertainment stocks have been recently falling amid mass uncertainty surrounding the status of the four-piece’s contract renewals. Last month, South Korean outlets reported that Lisa had yet to come to an agreement about a contract renewal with YG Entertainment, and alleged that she was unlikely to opt for a renewal. Following that report, the label issued a statement clarifying that “contract renewals are currently under discussion”, however no official announcements about BLACKPINK’s agreements with YG Entertainment have been made since.