BLACKPINK share striking teaser for ‘Pink Venom’ music video

BLACKPINK have shared a striking new teaser for the music video for their new single ‘Pink Venom’, ahead of its release later this week.

The track will serve as the lead single for the K-pop girl group’s second album, ‘BORN PINK’, which is due out in September.

The short teaser opens with dust blowing towards the camera, a sharp blade striking a swinging pendulum and a close-up of someone playing the traditional Korean instrument called a gayageum. The scenes then change to show rows of figures dressed in black satin hooded cloaks kneeling on the floor, pink glowing from beneath their hoods.

Advertisement

As the clip ends, the four members of BLACKPINK – Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa – are seen in various shots, as the line “I bring the pain like” rings out. Watch it below now.

‘Pink Venom’ will be released on Friday (August 19) and will be accompanied by a #PinkVenomChallenge on YouTube Shorts. Details of what the challenge will entail have yet to be confirmed.

‘BORN PINK’ will follow the single on September 16. The four-piece’s label YG Entertainment have previously said the title for the record “implies the identity” of the group, “which is never ordinary and will exude a fatal aura”. It will arrive nearly two years after BLACKPINK released their debut album, ‘THE ALBUM’.

In October, the band will take their new music out on tour, which is being billed as “the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group”. The dates will begin in Seoul on October 15 and 16, before visiting North America, the UK and Europe, Asia and the Middle East, and Australia and New Zealand by mid-2023.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK shared another new song, ‘Ready For Love’, in July. The track was released in collaboration with PUBG Mobile and was premiered at a virtual concert inside the game.