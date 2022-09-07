BLACKPINK share tracklist for new album ‘Born Pink’

BLACKPINK have revealed the eight-song tracklist for their second album ‘Born Pink‘.

Alongside the tracklist, credits shared by the group reveal that bandmembers Rosé and Jisoo are songwriters (for ‘Yeah Yeah Yeah’).

It marks the second time that Jisoo has received a writing credit for a song after joining Jennie in penning ‘Lovesick Girls’ for their 2020 debut ‘The Album’.

Natalia Kills (credited as Teddy Sinclair) has co-written and co-produced the track ‘The Happiest Girl’ with her husband Willy Sinclair. Kills has written for acts including Madonna and Rihanna. Bekuh Boom, meanwhile, has written ‘Typa Girl’.

The K-pop band’s new album is released on September 16 via YG Entertainment/Interscope Records.

‘Born Pink’ tracklist:

01. ‘Pink Venom’

02. ‘Shut Down’

03. ‘Typa Girl’

04. ‘Yeah Yeah Yeah’

05. ‘Hard to Love’

06. ‘The Happiest Girl’

07. ‘Tally’

08. ‘Ready For Love’

BLACKPINK have so far previewed the follow-up to their 2020 album with ‘Pink Venom‘, which was released last month and has made history by becoming the biggest release by a female group or solo artist this decade.

The song debuted at Number One on Spotify’s global top songs chart and amassed more than 7.9million streams within the first 24 hours. On YouTube, the official music video reached 100million views faster than any video by a female group in history, with 90.4million views counted within the first 24 hours.

Earlier today (September 7) the band announced the title of their next single, ‘Shut Down’, along with sharing a poster for the new song.

In a statement to South Korean outlet Yonhap News Agency published shortly after the announcement was made, YG Entertainment described ‘Shut Down’ as “a title that is intuitive and creates a strange tension”.

“BLACKPINK will once again captivate music fans around the world with [their] unique charisma and girl-crush charm,” the statement read.

This week the band also shared details of their 2022 European and North American tour including two UK dates.