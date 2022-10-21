BLACKPINK to headline BST Hyde Park London in 2023

BLACKPINK have announced a headline BST Hyde Park London show for 2023.

The K-pop band will make their UK festival debut with the British Summer Time festival concert held on July 2, 2023. Tickets go on general sale from Thursday (October 27) at 10am BST here.

American Express cardmembers get first access to tickets with the Amex pre-sale, which opens today (October 21) at 10am BST. See more information about additional pre-sales here.

Last month Billy Joel was announced as another headliner of BST Hyde Park 2023 (July 7). The summer series of gigs will return to Hyde Park in central London in July 2023, with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced previously for July 6 and July 8.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK kicked off their world tour recently in Seoul, where bandmember Jennie treated fans to a performance of an unreleased solo song.

The tour, which is in promotion of their second album ‘Born Pink’, opened last Saturday (October 15) at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in South Korea.

BLACKPINK played their 23-song set, which included much from their new album as well as some of the bandmembers’ solo work, to fans who were able to hear some live debuts. These included ‘Born Pink’ tracks ‘Typa Girl’ and ‘Yeah Yeah Yeah’ as well as Rosé’s solo song ‘Hard To Love’.

Additionally, Jennie played unreleased solo track ‘Moonlight’. You can see footage of that performance alongside other clips here.