BLACKPINK unveil mysterious teaser video for new global event

Korean pop outfit BLACKPINK have shared a teaser trailer today (November 23) for what appears to be a global livestream event.

The four-piece dropped the clip on social media with the caption “BLACKPINK AROUND THE WORLD. Coming soon!”.

There’s no date provided or context for what the announcement might be, with the only detail being supposed launch times across 19 different cities. These include 5am GMT for London, midnight EST in New York and 4pm AEDT for Sydney.

Advertisement

Check out the teaser below:

If the announcement is in fact for a livestream, it will be the outfit’s first since their ‘COMEBACK LIVE’ event on October 1, just before dropping their debut LP ‘THE ALBUM’.

BLACKPINK kicked off the year with their Lady Gaga collaborative track ‘Sour Candy’, which appeared on the singer’s sixth studio album ‘Chromatica’.

Shortly after they followed up with their own first 2020 single ‘How You Like That’, which smashed multiple world records with its accompanying film clip. The music video for the song racked up 86.3 million views upon its release, breaking the record for most-viewed YouTube clip in a 24-hour period, among others.

The song would serve as the lead single from ‘THE ALBUM’, which also features the K-pop group’s collaboration with Selena Gomez, ‘Ice Cream’, ‘Bet You Wanna’ with Cardi B and ‘Lovesick Girls’.

Advertisement

BLACKPINK followed the release of their album with a Netflix documentary titled Blackpink: Light Up The Sky, exploring the group’s rise to stardom.

“As Blackpink continues reaching new heights in their career — from headlining sold-out world tours to becoming the first female Korean group to perform at Coachella — each member reflects on the ups and downs of fame and the long, often challenging journey that brought them to worldwide success,” a statement on the documentary read.