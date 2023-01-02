BLACKPINK’s Jisoo to release debut solo album this year

BLACKPINK‘s Jisoo has seemingly confirmed that her long-awaited debut solo album will be released this year.

The last member of the girl group to go solo, Jisoo has long teased a solo venture, revealing at the start of the year that she was going to record an album in 2022.

Further into 2022 though, she said she’s “not sure how much I want to go solo yet,” explaining that she has not formed a picture of what a solo music career would look like for her. “The music I listen to, the music I can do, and the music I want to do – what should I choose?”

Now, answering questions on Weverse to end 2022, Jisoo appeared to confirm that the album would arrive this year.

She wrote: “Please wait for Jisoo’s solo album in 2023.”

JISOO SOLO IN 2023 AAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/lyn4UdGAa8 — jj (@jjalt5) December 31, 2022

YG Entertainment then confirmed in a statement: “BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is currently working hard on recording her solo album. While carrying out a busy world tour schedule since last year, she finished the album jacket photo shoot and worked on music production whenever she got the time in order to keep the promise with fans. She will greet [fans] soon with good news.”

Jennie was the first BLACKPINK member to go solo, with the single ‘Solo’ in 2018. This was followed by members Rosé and Lisa in 2021, with the releases ‘Lalisa’ and ‘R’, respectively.

Last week, YG Entertainment responded to reports of a potential change in management for BLACKPINK. It comes after a report by Kpop Herald claimed that the girl group will be parting ways with their founding agency to join The Black Label, a YG Entertainment subsidiary headed by K-pop producer Teddy Park.

“What I can say is that our contracts with the members have not ended yet,” the YG representative said of the news, per The Korea Herald. “It’s hard to confirm whether they will sign with The Black Label or not after their contracts end.”