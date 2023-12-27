BLACKPINK’s Lisa covers Britney Spears’ ‘My Only Wish (This Year)’

BLACKPINK‘s Lisa shared a festive cover of Britney Spears‘ ‘My Only Wish (This Year)’ to celebrate Christmas Eve.

Lisa shared a black-and-white photo of herself to Instagram to break the news to fans about the Christmas treat they’d be receiving. “Christmas present for my BLINKS Have a wonderful holiday,” Lisa wrote.

The cover is accompanied by a music video in which Lisa receives a small ribbon-wrapped note and single rose before she wanders the streets of Paris in a white fur-lined coat. Towards the end, she flashes a big grin to the camera as she accepts a rose from a mysterious suitor.

Advertisement

Check it out below:

Spears’ 2000 hit recently charted at number 26 on a list of Official Charts Company’s top 40 biggest Christmas songs of the 21st century.

Michael Bublé‘s ‘It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas’ topped the list with Grande’s cover of ‘Santa Tell Me’ coming in second followed by Lily Allen’s 2014 take of Keane‘s ‘Somewhere Only We Know’.

In other BLACKPINK news, the K-pop group premiered their virtual concert, ‘BLACKPINK: A VR Encore’, yesterday (December 26).

Advertisement

“Filming our upcoming VR concert in the heart of Seoul has added an extra layer of magic to this project,” BLACKPINK said in a press release, per Billboard. “It’s where it all began for us, and being able to share this unique experience with our fans around the world feels incredibly special.”

“It’s great to break down geographical barriers with The Diamond Bros and Meta, bringing back the memory of ‘BLACKPINK World Tour [Born Pink]’ finale straight into your home,” the quartet added.

Replays are now available until January 26.

‘BLACKPINK: A VR Encore’ is directed and produced by Emmy Award-winning production company The Diamond Bros, in partnership with Meta, and will be made available exclusively in VR inside the Meta Horizon Worlds’ Music Valley.

In other BLACKPINK news, the K-pop quartet have renewed their group contract with YG Entertainment, following a months-long negotiation process. However, the label says they it is still negotiating individual contracts with the four members.