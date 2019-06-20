Blaenavon pull out of Community Festival and Reading & Leeds

They will also no longer support Bombay Bicycle Club in North America

Blaenavon have announced they will no longer perform at Community Festival in London (June 30) and Reading & Leeds (August 23 – 25) due to “ongoing health issues”.

They are also pulling out of their support slot on Bombay Bicycle Club’s upcoming North American tour, which runs from late September to early October.

Transgressive Management announced the show cancellations in a statement posted to the band’s social media accounts yesterday (June 19): “With regret Blaenavon will no longer be performing at Community, Reading & Leeds Festivals and the previously announced North American support dates with Bombay Bicycle Club, due to ongoing health issues”.

“We appreciate your continued support and passion for the band, who hope to see you after an extended period of rest and recuperation, but for now, they will not be performing any upcoming shows,” the statement continued. Read it in full here:

Blaenavon had previously cancelled their US tour supporting The Wombats in January 2018 due to frontman Ben Gregory’s health struggles, but they returned to the stage with a short tour of the UK last year.

“I took it very easy and tried to be as open as possible about how I was finding it,” Ben told NME earlier this year of that tour. “I stopped drinking. It was a few weeks and it was really positive. It wasn’t difficult at all because it was seeing all these people that adored our music and cared about us so much as people, and were so excited that we were back and had been so worried about me, which was a strange feeling.”

Blaenavon are due to release their sophomore album, ‘Everything That Makes You Happy’, later this year. The new record, Ben told NME, is “a lot more personal for me” than their debut album, ‘That’s Your Lot’. “This one’s a bit more of a concise reflection on being 21 and being like, ‘What the fuck?’”