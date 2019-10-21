Blaenavon to release second album ‘Everything That Makes You Happy’ this week

The band are set to share two songs from the album today (October 21)

Blaenavon have revealed that their second album ‘Everything That Makes You Happy’ will come out this Friday (October 25).

It comes after the band pulled out of a handful of festivals and a support tour with Bombay Bicycle Club earlier this summer, due to ongoing struggles with frontman Ben Gregory’s mental health.

They’ll share two songs from the album – ‘I Want You’ and ‘Fucking Up My Friends’ – later today (October 21).

In a note accompanying the announcement of the album, Ben writes: “I couldn’t be prouder for you all to hear this album: an optimistic response to a difficult time. It made sense with the record’s impending release to touch base with you again and explain what’s been happening in our world.

He continues: “I’ve been very open regarding my mental health, and earlier this year things once more took a turn for the worst. In an industry so challenging, I pushed myself too hard and relapsed, returning to the hospital for a short time. I know many of you have really been struggling with your mental health, but I can promise you that time heals all and everything WILL be alright.

“The good news is the music hasn’t stopped flowing and we won’t make you wait another two and a half years to hear more. The support from you all throughout everything has been so warm and I’m honoured to have you guys as fans and friends.

“I want to make this band one you cherish forever, I want to thank my family for being such incredible rocks through all this trauma and I want to thank you for believing in this band as much as I do.

“Breathe this album in deeply – it really is one of a kind and from a very special place.

The album follows 2017 debut ‘That’s Your Lot’ and last year’s comeback single ‘Catatonic Skinbag’.

Ben spoke to NME around the release of the single, discussing his health struggles, saying: “Often people find it difficult to talk about these things when they’re musicians because we all understand we’re very lucky to be in these kinds of positions.

“It’s amazing – being able to make music all the time and play to lots of people who care so much. But it’s a job and it’s a passion that, if you’re not careful, can consume you in a negative way because you’re putting so much of yourself out there to so many people on a regular basis.”

