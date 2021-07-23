A blaze that caused damage to a New Orleans mansion reportedly owned by Beyoncé and Jay-Z is being investigated as a possible arson attack.

A spokesperson for the New Orleans Police Department confirmed yesterday (July 22) that it received a report of a person acting suspiciously near the mansion when the blaze broke out about 6.20pm on Wednesday evening.

According to NOLA.com, the blaze started in the kitchen, where firefighters discovered books inside an oven, and a gasoline can was also reportedly seen in the house.

The house has been empty for some time but firefighters were alerted when a smoke alarm at the Spanish Baroque property was activated. The blaze was fully extinguished two hours later.

A fire department spokesperson told the New York Post: “If they didn’t get there when they did, it could have been much worse. It’s a historic home.”

Beyonce and Jay-Z are said to have bought the home in 2015 following its acquisition by Sugarcane Park LLC, which is managed by Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles.

A fire at Beyonce’s mansion in New Orleans, LA, is being investigated as a possible arson. Books were found in the oven of the abandoned mansion owned by the superstar, where investigators believe the fire began. pic.twitter.com/XImOQdnJQQ — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 23, 2021

The home was built in 1927 as the Westminster Presbyterian church, and boasts six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms covering 15,200 sq ft.

It was reportedly transformed into a home in 2000. The full extent of the fire damage remains unclear and the couple are yet to comment on the blaze.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z has teamed up with Kanye for a feature on the latter’s new album ‘DONDA’.