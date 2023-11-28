Bleachers announce 2024 ‘From The Studio To The Stage’ US tour

Bleachers have announced details of the US leg of their ‘From The Studio To The Stage’ tour for 2024.

The tour is in support of their forthcoming self-titled album, which is out on March 8, 2024. That same month, they will also be playing several UK shows.

The US run of dates will begin in Salt Lake City on May 18, with the band making numerous stops around the country for the following month before signing off in Asbury Park on June 15. Samia will be supporting.

In addition, $1 from the sale of each ticket will be donated to The Ally Coalition, the charity frontman Jack Antonoff founded with his sister Rachel to support LGBTQ youth.

Upon announcing the tour dates, Antonoff posted a message to fans concerning tickets. “we know there’s lots of issues and confusion when buying tickets to shows. want to ensure you we’ve done and will always do everything in our power to make this process as clean and transparent as possible for you all. we’ve had conversations from every single venue and promoter to the heads of the companies to limit fees and advertise only the total price to fans for as many shows as possible. so the ticket price you see is the ticket price you pay,” he said.

“this tour means the world to me and i want to make sure everyone gets in the door feeling right. also keep me posted if you encounter anything weird because i wanna know what you guys deal with and be able to take it right to the top of these companies and do my best to make it easier for bleachers fans and everyone. love you all! see you at FTSTTS ( just wait till you see this shit 🙂 )”

The pre-sale will begin on December 5 and general sale will commence on December 8. You can see the full list of tour dates below and buy your tickets here.

Bleachers’ 2024 US tour dates are:

MAY

18 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair

20 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater

22 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

23 – Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC

25 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

26 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

28 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

31 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

‌JUNE

1 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall Lawn

2- Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

4 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

5 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

7 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl

8 – Lafayette, NY – Beak and Skiff

10 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

14 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

15 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

Last week, Antonoff had to deny that his recent single ‘Hey Joe’ was about Taylor Swift and her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn following speculation from Swifties.