Bleachers announce 2024 UK and European shows – including Brixton Academy gig

Bleachers have announced a series of UK and European tour dates, set to kick off this autumn. Find ticket details below.

Announced today (March 14), the new run of live shows will see Jack Antonoff and co. head to the UK, Germany, France and the Netherlands across the latter half of 2024, in support of their latest studio album ‘Bleachers’.

Starting at the end of the summer, the first of the newly shared live shows will see the band open with a slot at the iconic O2 Academy in Brixton, London – which has recently been announced as re-opening, having been closed since December 2022. They will perform at the venue on August 27.

From there, Bleachers head over to Germany for a show at the Columbiahalle in Berlin on August 30, before completing the final dates at the start of September. These include a show at the E-Werk venue in Cologne (1), followed by a penultimate date at L’Olympia in Paris (2) and a final date at Paradiso in Amsterdam (4).

A presale will begin next Wednesday (March 20) at 10am local time, and fans can visit here to sign up for access. The general sale starts next Friday (March 22) at the same time. You’ll be able to buy tickets here.

we’re bringing ‘from the studio to the stage’ to europe + the UK this summer for a special 5-show run! sign up here for access to tickets: https://t.co/2S1uIdG3DT presale – weds march 20 @ 10 am local

onsale – fri march 22 @ 10 am local pic.twitter.com/s6H8FFt7EU — bleachers (@bleachersmusic) March 14, 2024

The new run of tour dates comes ahead of Antonoff and Co. heading over to the UK this spring, for a run of seven shows across the country. These kick off with two back-to-back dates at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London (March 19 and 20), and continue with shows in Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Kingston.

From there, a run of US tour dates are lined up throughout summer, including festival slots at Coachella, Shadow Of The City and Day In Day Out. To wrap up the American shows, Bleachers will head back over to the country in October to play their biggest headline show to date at Madison Square Garden. Visit here for US tickets.

Released earlier this month, ‘Bleachers’ was given a glowing four-star review from NME, and described as being one of the band’s most self-aware releases to date.

“‘Bleachers’ is the collective’s most quintessentially “them” release yet. It evolves into new territory, of course, but is equally deeply connected to past releases – a by-product of spending a decade honing their dynamic and sound,” it read.

“It’s one that feels timeless and sentimental – the aural equivalent of leafing through old photo albums, each image glanced over bringing those residual feelings and memories rushing back.”

The band’s slot at Brixton Academy later this year makes them one of the first acts to be headlining the venue, following news earlier this year that it would be re-opening its doors.

It closed in December 2022 after a fatal crowd crush took place at an Asake concert, which resulted in the deaths of Gabrielle Hutchinson, aged 23, and 33-year-old Rebecca Ikumelo. A third was left in a critical condition.

Following the incident, Lambeth Council suspended the venue’s license and the Metropolitan Police reportedly made a push for the location to close its doors for good as it faced indefinite closure. This was met by an online petition, which was was launched to counteract the closure. Similarly, various artists and industry professionals also spoke out against the potential shutting down of the venue.

Last December, it was confirmed that the venue was allowed to retain its licence and re-open, providing it met 77 “robust” safety rules.

Having done so, it will be re-opening next month with opening shows from Nirvana UK (a tribute to Nirvana), The Smyths (a tribute to The Smiths), Definitely Mightbe (a tribute to Oasis) and UK Foo Fighters (a tribute to Foo Fighters).

Beyond that, Editors have also announced a show at the iconic London venue on Thursday May 2, with The Black Keys set to play a two night residency on Tuesday 7 and Wednesday 8 May.