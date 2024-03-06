Bleachers announce biggest ever headline show at Madison Square Garden

Bleachers have announced their biggest headlining show at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The show, titled ‘From The Studio To The Stage’, will see Jack Antonoff and co. play the iconic arena on Friday, October 4. It will mark the final show of their North American leg of tour, which is set to kick off on April 13 with a set at Coachella.

A pre-sale will be available for those who register. It will begin on Wednesday, March 13 at 10am local time.

Advertisement

General ticket sales will commence on Friday, March 15 at 10am ET (3pm GMT). $1 from every ticket sold will go to The Ally Coalition and their work supporting LGBTQ Youth across the country. Visit here to purchase tickets and check out a full list of tour dates below.

Bleachers 2024 tour dates are:

MARCH

19 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town – Sold Out

20 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town – Sold Out

22 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz – Sold Out

23 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute – Sold Out

25 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland Ballroom – Sold Out

27 – Kingston, UK Pryzm – Sold Out (Early show)

27 – Kingston, UK Pryzm – Sold Out

APRIL

13 – Indio, CA – Coachella Music & Arts Festival – Sold Out

20 – Indio, CA – Coachella Music & Arts Festival

MAY

18 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair

20 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater – Sold Out

22 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

23 – Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC – Sold Out

25 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed – Sold Out

26 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee – Sold Out

28 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium – Sold Out

29 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium – Sold Out

31 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

JUNE

1 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall Lawn

2 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

4 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

5 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

7 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl

8 – Lafayette, NY – Beak and Skiff – Sold Out

10 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Sold Out

12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met – Sold Out

14 – Washington, DC – The Anthem – Sold Out

15 – Asbury Park, NJ – Shadow Of The City Festival* – Sold Out *without Samia

Advertisement

JULY

13 – Seattle, WA – Day In Day Out Festival

AUGUST

17 & 18 – Tokyo & Osaka, Japan – Summer Sonic Festival

24 – Reading, UK – Reading Festival

25 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival

OCTOBER

4 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Bleachers’ tour is in support of their eponymous fourth album, which is set for release on Friday (March 8). The LP marks the band’s first release under Dirty Hit, their new label home. They have previously shared the singles ‘Me Before You‘, ‘Modern Girl‘, ‘Alma Mater‘ and ‘Tiny Moves‘.

In 2021, NME spoke to Antonoff about their record ‘Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night‘, where he discussed the themes of “wanting to hold joy, and not understanding why you fucking can’t.”

“Not understanding if it’s cultural, if it’s things I’ve been through, whether it’s Jewish things,” he said. “Is it the loss I’ve been through? I don’t know. That became the idea of those songs, and looking at myself through the lens of my family and the people that I love. All these people are struggling and I’m struggling, and… why? Why, why, why? It’s not about answering the question, it’s about posing it.”

NME gave the album a four-star review, writing: “What if we do escape, break free, get everything we want? What will life be like if there isn’t that push and pull of sadness and desperation drawing us out of constant happiness? As he puts it on ‘Stop Making This Hurt’: “If we take the sadness out of Saturday night, I wonder what we’ll be left with / Anything worth the fight?”

“Antonoff has often described his songwriting as a way to figure things out, and that line feels like a Eureka moment. We need that tension to make the highs remarkable and the good stuff important. Plus: without it, we couldn’t get records as good as this taking us on that journey.”

In other news, Antonoff recently hit back at the critics who have questioned Taylor Swift‘s songwriting ability.

It came after he was asked about Damon Albarn’s incorrect past claim that Swift doesn’t write her own songs. In response to the remark (coming from an LA Times interview), the producer said at the time: “If you were there…cool…go off. If not…maybe…shut the fuck up?”