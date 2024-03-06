Bleachers announce biggest ever headline show at Madison Square Garden

Bleachers have announced their biggest headlining show at Madison Square Garden in New York.
The show, titled ‘From The Studio To The Stage’, will see Jack Antonoff and co. play the iconic arena on Friday, October 4. It will mark the final show of their North American leg of tour, which is set to kick off on April 13 with a set at Coachella.
A pre-sale will be available for those who register. It will begin on Wednesday, March 13 at 10am local time.
General ticket sales will commence on Friday, March 15 at 10am ET (3pm GMT). $1 from every ticket sold will go to The Ally Coalition and their work supporting LGBTQ Youth across the country. Visit here to purchase tickets and check out a full list of tour dates below.
Bleachers 2024 tour dates are:
MARCH
19 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town – Sold Out
20 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town – Sold Out
22 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz – Sold Out
23 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute – Sold Out
25 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland Ballroom – Sold Out
27 – Kingston, UK Pryzm – Sold Out (Early show)
27 – Kingston, UK Pryzm – Sold Out
APRIL
13 – Indio, CA – Coachella Music & Arts Festival – Sold Out
20 – Indio, CA – Coachella Music & Arts Festival
MAY
18 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair
20 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater – Sold Out
22 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha
23 – Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC – Sold Out
25 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed – Sold Out
26 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee – Sold Out
28 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium – Sold Out
29 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium – Sold Out
31 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
JUNE
1 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall Lawn
2 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
4 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!
5 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
7 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl
8 – Lafayette, NY – Beak and Skiff – Sold Out
10 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Sold Out
12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met – Sold Out
14 – Washington, DC – The Anthem – Sold Out
15 – Asbury Park, NJ – Shadow Of The City Festival* – Sold Out *without Samia
JULY
13 – Seattle, WA – Day In Day Out Festival
AUGUST
17 & 18 – Tokyo & Osaka, Japan – Summer Sonic Festival
24 – Reading, UK – Reading Festival
25 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival
OCTOBER
4 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Bleachers’ tour is in support of their eponymous fourth album, which is set for release on Friday (March 8). The LP marks the band’s first release under Dirty Hit, their new label home. They have previously shared the singles ‘Me Before You‘, ‘Modern Girl‘, ‘Alma Mater‘ and ‘Tiny Moves‘.
In 2021, NME spoke to Antonoff about their record ‘Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night‘, where he discussed the themes of “wanting to hold joy, and not understanding why you fucking can’t.”
“Not understanding if it’s cultural, if it’s things I’ve been through, whether it’s Jewish things,” he said. “Is it the loss I’ve been through? I don’t know. That became the idea of those songs, and looking at myself through the lens of my family and the people that I love. All these people are struggling and I’m struggling, and… why? Why, why, why? It’s not about answering the question, it’s about posing it.”
NME gave the album a four-star review, writing: “What if we do escape, break free, get everything we want? What will life be like if there isn’t that push and pull of sadness and desperation drawing us out of constant happiness? As he puts it on ‘Stop Making This Hurt’: “If we take the sadness out of Saturday night, I wonder what we’ll be left with / Anything worth the fight?”
“Antonoff has often described his songwriting as a way to figure things out, and that line feels like a Eureka moment. We need that tension to make the highs remarkable and the good stuff important. Plus: without it, we couldn’t get records as good as this taking us on that journey.”
In other news, Antonoff recently hit back at the critics who have questioned Taylor Swift‘s songwriting ability.
It came after he was asked about Damon Albarn’s incorrect past claim that Swift doesn’t write her own songs. In response to the remark (coming from an LA Times interview), the producer said at the time: “If you were there…cool…go off. If not…maybe…shut the fuck up?”