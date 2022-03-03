Bleachers announce first London show in almost five years

Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers have announced a London headline show for this summer.

The group will take to London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire on June 7. Tickets go on sale Friday (March 4) and will be available here.

Taking to Twitter to announce the show, Bleachers wrote: “We’re coming to London! Been almost 5 years since we’ve performed for you, the buildup for this one is huge.”

The one-off London show is sandwiched between a sprawling US tour which kicks off later this month with a pair of shows in Boston. In May, Bleachers will play seven shows on the east coast before they hit the road with Wolf Alice, Beabadoobee and The Lemon Twigs for a string of dates in June and July.

we’re coming to london! been almost 5 years since we’ve performed for you, the buildup for this one is huge. onsale starts this friday at 10 am gmt. presale starts … NOW! https://t.co/9GNuiIWViY use code: londonfinally pic.twitter.com/4lI8gDuLQ0 — bleachers (@bleachersmusic) March 2, 2022

Last night (March 2) frontman Jack Antonoff won the Songwriter Award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 for his outstanding contributions to music for two decades and counting.

The producer, songwriter and singer joins 2020’s Songwriter of the Decade winner Robyn, and previous winners Elton John and Bob Dylan, who have all been honoured for their unparalleled lyricism and songcraft.

“God damn! Thank you so much, NME. This means the world to me,” Antonoff said in a video acceptance speech.

“Songwriting Award means the absolute world to me. I’ve been writing songs since I was a kid,” he continued.

“Everyone out there who writes songs understands what a joyous and lonely place it can be, and how much it means when you share those songs. They’re like messages in a bottle you chuck out into the world and when you hear that one person, let alone a few people, let alone many people, let alone an award like this, it just makes you feel recognised for these thoughts you have.”

At the start of the year, Antonoff confirmed that he will release the fourth Bleachers album by the end of 2022.

The declaration came in a tweet posted on Sunday, January 2, with Antonoff writing: “I am going to put out a Bleachers album this year”.

His latest record with Bleachers, ‘Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night’, was released in July 2021.