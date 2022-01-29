Bleachers announce North American tour with Wolf Alice, Beabadoobee, Charly Bliss and more

Bleachers have announced a lengthy run of North American tour dates, sprawling into the second half of 2022.

Sans a brief detour through Barcelona for this year’s Primavera Sound festival, the band have 22 dates on their itinerary thus far. Each of the tour’s legs will feature unique support acts – Charly Bliss, for example, will open for the two sold-out dates in Boston where Bleachers will play their first two records in full (2014’s ‘Strange Desire’ on Thursday March 24 and 2017’s ‘Gone Now’ on Friday 25).

Allison Ponthier will kick the festivities off throughout May, performing with Bleachers in Orlando, St. Petersburg, New Orleans, Austin, Houston and Dallas. Also in May, Jack Antonoff and co. will play at the 2022 edition of Napa Valley’s BottleRock festival.

Advertisement

Before rolling through Nashville to play Bonnaroo and the Bonnaroo SuperJam, Bleachers will treat fans in Atlanta to a sole headline show supported by Blu DeTiger. After the festival, they’ll hit Morrison to play the Red Rocks Amphitheatre with Wolf Alice, before taking to stages in Vancouver, Seattle, Forest Grove, San Jose and LA with The Lemon Twigs in tow.

Wrapping up the tour will be four dates in July, with shows booked for Portland, New York, Lewiston and Cooperstown. Beabadoobee will support Bleachers at all of those gigs, performing tracks from her recent ‘Fake It Flowers’ album and ‘Our Extended Play’ EP.

Alongside the tour announcement came a new video for the track ‘How Dare You Want More’, comprising footage from Bleachers’ 2021 tour of the US. The track comes from their 2021 album ‘Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night’, which also spawned the singles ‘Chinatown’ (a landmark collab with Bruce Springsteen), ‘Stop Making This Hurt’ and the Lana Del Ray-featuring ‘Secret Life’.

Take a look at the video for ‘How Dare You Want More’ below:

Meanwhile, Jack Antonoff has confirmed that he plans to release the fourth Bleachers album by the end of 2022. Fans shouldn’t start holding their breath just yet, though – as longtime followers will note, Antonoff declared he would drop ‘Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night’ in January of 2020, after teasing it all the way back in March 2019.

Advertisement

In a four-star review of that album, NME’s Rhian Daly declared that “Bleachers’ third album is their strongest effort so far – the most cohesive, with the most poignant lyricism and musical moments. It moves away from the big synths and ‘80s pop of its predecessors in favour of the more organic sounds found on some of the pop records Antonoff has produced of late, and the strings and acoustic guitars bring out the album’s emotions more vividly.”

Earlier this week, Antonoff was announced as the recipient for the Songwriter Award at this year’s BandLab NME Awards. “Looking at the company of artists who have received this award and I am absolutely humbled,” he said in response. “This one goes out to everyone who writes and knows that sacred place it comes from. If you know it, it’s a place you live in. This means the world to me.”

Bleachers’ 2022 US tour dates are:

MARCH

Thursday 24 – Boston, Roadrunner (with Charly Bliss)

Friday 25 – Boston, Roadrunner (with Charly Bliss)

MAY

Tuesday 17 – Orlando, House of Blues (with Allison Ponthier)

Wednesday 18 – St. Petersburg, Jannus Live (with Allison Ponthier)

Friday 20 – New Orleans, The Fillmore (with Allison Ponthier)

Saturday 21 – Austin, Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater (with Allison Ponthier)

Tuesday 24 – Houston, House of Blues (with Allison Ponthier)

Wednesday 25 – Dallas, South Side Ballroom (with Allison Ponthier)

Sunday 29 – Napa Valley, BottleRock

JUNE

Wednesday 15 – Atlanta, Tabernacle (with Blu DeTiger)

Friday 17 – Nashville, Bonnaroo

Saturday 18 – Nashville, Bonnaroo SuperJam

Monday 20 – Morrison, Red Rocks Amphitheatre (with Wolf Alice)

Thursday 23 – Vancouver, Orpheum (with The Lemon Twigs)

Saturday 25 – Seattle, Marymoor Park (with The Lemon Twigs)

Sunday 26 – Forest Grove, Grand Lodge (with The Lemon Twigs)

Tuesday 28 – San Jose, San Jose Civic Center (with The Lemon Twigs)

Wednesday 29 – Los Angeles, The Forum (with The Lemon Twigs)

JULY

Friday 22 – Portland, Thompson’s Point (with Beabadoobee)

Tuesday 26 – New York, Radio City Music Hall (with Beabadoobee)

Wednesday 27 – Lewiston, ARTPARK Amphitheater (with Beabadoobee)

Friday 29 – Cooperstown, Brewery Ommegang (with Beabadoobee)