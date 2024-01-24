Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff shares details of soundtrack to ‘The New Look’

Jack Antonoff has revealed the star-studded soundtrack of the forthcoming TV show ‘The New Look’.

The Bleachers frontman has announced he is the producer behind Apple TV’s upcoming series, which will span 10 episodes. The soundtrack will be the first release from Antonoff’s new label Shadow of the City, which is an imprint of Dirty Hit.

Now, Antonoff has unveiled all the guests on the soundtrack, which will consist of covers of early to mid-twentieth-century songs. Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Beabadoobee, Nick Cave and Perfume Genius will all make an appearance.

The soundtrack’s first single, ‘White Cliffs of Dover’ by Florence + The Machine, will be released on January 31. No release date has been set for the soundtrack yet.

Check out the full tracklist below:

‘The New Look’ tracklisting is:

1. Florence + The Machine – “White Cliffs Of Dover”

2. The 1975 – “Now Is The Hour”

3. Lana Del Rey – “Blue Skies”

4. Perfume Genius – “What A Difference A Day Makes”

5. Nick Cave – “La Vie En Rose”

6. Beabadoobee – “It’s Only A Paper Moon”

7. Joy Oladokun – “I Wished Upon The Moon”

8. Bartees Strange – “You Always Hurt The One You Love”

9. Sam Dew – “I Cover The Waterfront”

10. Bleachers – “Almost Like Being In Love”

The historical drama’s first three episodes will land on screens on February 14 and will star Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior and Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel, the two iconic fashion designers who will navigate World War II. Maisie Williams, John Malkovich, Emily Mortimer, Claes Bang and Glenn Close have also been announced as castmembers.

Antonoff is also scheduled to release Bleachers’ self-titled album on March 8. The band will appear on tour at select dates in the UK – see them below and get tickets here.

MARCH 2024

19 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

22 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

23 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

25 – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers

In other news, Antonoff opened up about the one Taylor Swift song that deeply impacted him.