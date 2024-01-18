Bleachers share video for new single ‘Tiny Moves’ starring Margaret Qualley

Bleachers have released their new single ‘Tiny Moves’, backed by a music video directed by Jack Antonoff’s wife, Margaret Qualley.

The clip, co-directed by Qualley and Alex Lockett, depicts Qualley stopping in front of a car parked by the Hudson River at dawn before launching into a dance sequence which she also choreographed. At the end of the clip, Qualley walks over to the driver of the car – Antonoff himself – and the pair embrace as the sun rises over New York City.

The track itself features an upbeat rhythm marked by stabs of guitars and synthesisers, building towards a shout-along chorus which appears to be Antonoff’s tribute to Qualley: “The tiniest moves you make / Watching my whole world shake / Watching my whole world change“.

Watch the video for Bleachers’ ‘Tiny Moves’ below.

‘Tiny Moves’ marks Bleachers’ latest preview of their upcoming self-titled album, which arrives in March and marks the band’s first studio album under Dirty Hit and Jamie Oborne’s management. In a press release at the time of its announcement, the album was described as “Antonoff’s distinctly New Jersey take on the bizarre sensory contradictions of modern life, on his position in culture, and on the things he cares about”.

The band released its lead single ‘Modern Girl’ in September, which was followed by the Lana Del Rey-featuring ‘Alma Mater’ in November. In addition to the new singles, the band also announced their headlining ‘From The Studio To The Stage’ North American tour, which will see them perform in 18 cities in the summer. The band have also announced a short run of UK dates in March.

Outside of his work with Bleachers, Antonoff has also been nominated for six Grammy awards, including Producer of the Year, Record of the Year for his work on Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’, and Album of the Year for two albums, Swift’s ‘Midnights’ and Lana Del Rey’s ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’.

Regarding ‘Midnights’, Antonoff also stated that ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’ left him “punched in the gut”, stating: “The stuff that shocks me the most is someone’s vulnerability in a song. The end of ‘You’re on Your Own, Kid’ is one of those moments for me. I remember, she wrote that right in front of me and then we put it down, and I was completely punched in the gut. In November, he also organised the 9th annual Ally Coalition Talent Show, which featured guest appearances from Jason Isbell, Claud, Bartees Strange, Clairo and St. Vincent.

In August, police were called to a venue in Long Beach Island, New Jersey where Antonoff and Qualley were rehearsing for their wedding, after the area began swarming with fans who hoped to see Taylor Swift, who was present at the event. Channing Tatum and Zöe Kravitz were also seen at the venue.