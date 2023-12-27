Watch Bleachers perform ‘Alma Mater’ on ‘Seth Meyers’

Bleachers have performed ‘Alma Mater’ on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Jack Antonoff and his band performed the ‘Bleachers’ preview single on a modest soundstage designed to look like the inside of a studio, with Antonoff seated behind a mixing desk with a guitar in hand. He also played Lana Del Rey’s feature on the track from an MPC sampler on the mixing desk.

Watch Bleachers perform ‘Alma Mater’ on Late Night with Seth Meyers below:

Before the performance, Antonoff sat with Meyers to discuss recent life events, alongside his work with Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, and others. The pair first brought up Antonoff’s recent wedding to actress Margaret Qualley, with the producer reflecting on the disorienting experience as something he needed to “unpack”. “It was really beautiful,” said Antonoff.

“My biggest takeaway is this crazy emotional twist, when you – we all have this armour that we wear, like, ‘Oh, I’m bad at relationships,’ or ‘I’m this’ or ‘I’m that’, and then if you come to a point in your life where that just wasn’t true, you have to do so much unpacking of that. That’s a funny thing, you know?”

He then spoke about his six Grammy nominations, which included nods for his work on Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ and Lana Del Rey’s ‘Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’. “Really, Lana and Taylor have just worked for a long period of time, and like, found this space where it’s like, loonier and loonier, and more exciting,” said the Bleachers frontman. Alongside work with his band, he described his relationship with these frequent collaborators as “sweet”.

Watch Jack Antonoff’s interview with Seth Meyers below:

‘Alma Mater’ is the second single from Bleachers’ upcoming self-titled LP, and their third release under Dirty Hit, to whom the band were signed in August. The album was previously teased with their September single, ‘Modern Girl’.

Alongside the band’s signing to Dirty Hit, Antonoff announced that not only was The 1975’s manager Jamie Oborne now managing Bleachers, but the pair were also working on a “joint venture” which has yet to be disclosed. The mega producer also announced that he had signed a deal with Universal Music Publishing Group.

Most recently, Antonoff organised his ninth annual Ally Coalition talent show, which benefited at-risk LGBTQ+ youths. The concert featured Claud, Clairo, Bartees Strange, Jason Isbell, and headliner St. Vincent, alongside other guests including Antonoff’s father on guitar, and his side project with Sounwave and Sam Dew, Red Hearse.