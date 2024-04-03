Bleachers release ‘Almost Like Being In Love’, from Jack Antonoff’s soundtrack for ‘The New Look’

Bleachers have released their cover of ‘Almost Like Being in Love’, the final track from the all-star soundtrack to the new TV series The New Look. Listen below.

The 10-song soundtrack album has been curated and produced by Bleachers’ own Jack Antonoff, a compilation of covers of early to mid-20th-century songs by contemporary artists.

‘Almost Like Being in Love’ was written by legendary songwriting team Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe for the musical Brigadoon, and has been recorded by Nat ‘King’ Cole, Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald.

Listen to Bleachers’ version below:

Per an official synopsis, the new Apple TV+ series ‘The New Look’ delves into “the shocking story of how fashion icon Christian Dior and his contemporaries, including Coco Chanel, Pierre Balmain and Cristóbal Balenciaga, navigated the horrors of World War II and launched modern fashion”.

It stars Emmy Award-winner Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior, and Academy Award-winner Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel. Others in the cast include Maisie Williams, John Malkovich, Emily Mortimer, Claes Bang and Glenn Close.

The historical drama, which was created by Todd A. Kessler, spans 10 episodes, with the final of them due to air tonight (April 3).

Last month saw Florence + The Machine share their version of ‘White Cliffs Of Dover’ from the collection, while in February, The 1975 shared their contribution to the soundtrack, in the form of ‘Now Is the Hour’.

Antonoff, who co-produced The 1975’s latest album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, also recorded covers by Lana Del Rey, Beabadoobee, Nick Cave, Perfume Genius and more for the soundtrack.

The record is the first release from Antonoff’s new label Shadow Of The City, which is an imprint of Dirty Hit.

Bleachers, meanwhile, released their self-titled fourth studio album last month. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “‘Bleachers’ is the collective’s most quintessentially “them” release yet. It evolves into new territory, of course, but is equally deeply connected to past releases – a by-product of spending a decade honing their dynamic and sound.”

The group have also announced a series of UK and European shows for the autumn, which you can find here. Tickets for the shows can are available here.