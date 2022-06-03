Bleachers reschedule London shows, drop out of Primavera Sound

Bleachers have alerted fans that, due to members of touring party coming down with COVID-19, both of their upcoming shows in London have been postponed, and their slot at the Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona has been cancelled.

The Jack Antonoff-led group were due to play at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on Tuesday June 7 and Wednesday 8. These shows have now been rescheduled to Saturday September 3 and Sunday 4, respectively. Tickets for the original dates will be transferred over to the new ones, however they will only be valid for the corresponding show (so for example, ticketholders for June 7 will not be able to transfer their tickets over to the September 4 show).

“We cannot wait to be back in London for these shows and apologise for the wait being longer,” the band wrote in a statement shared on social media. Their set at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound was slated to go down next Friday (June 10). Bleachers are yet to announce their return to Spain, but said in their post that it was “a huge honour to be on that festival and we will be back as soon as they have us”.

Advertisement

Tickets to both of the rescheduled shows are sold out.

Bleachers first announced their return to London back in March, just a day after Antonoff won the Songwriter Award at the 2022 BandLab NME Awards. Their shows in the city will mark their first there in nearly five years, having last performed east of the Thames in October 2017.

At the start of the year, Antonoff confirmed that he will release the fourth Bleachers album by the end of 2022. The declaration came in a casual Tweet, wherein the singer, songwriter and producer declared: “I am going to put out a Bleachers album this year”.

His latest record with Bleachers, ‘Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night’, was released in July 2021. It earned a four-star review from NME’s Rhian Daly, who wrote: “Bleachers’ third album is their strongest effort so far – the most cohesive, with the most poignant lyricism and musical moments.”