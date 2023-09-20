Bleachers return with new single ‘Modern Girl’

Bleachers have returned with their latest track ‘Modern Girl’ marking the band’s first release under their new label home, Dirty Hit.

After spending some time working with pop’s biggest household names such as Taylor Swift, The 1975, Lana Del Rey and more, Jack Antonoff and co. have released their first song since 2021’s ‘Take The Sadness Out Of Yesterday Night‘.

‘Modern Girl’ sees Bleachers share another feel-good track with a bright Americana beat and catchy lyrics about “going out and shaking ass”. With booming saxophones and an energetic scream, the song is an exciting indication of the band’s new era.

Advertisement

Directed by Alex Lockett, the video for the track features the band having a fun jam session in a vintage looking recording studio with checkerboard floors. All the band members are playing their instruments and dancing around in a similar fashion to what would be seen in the 1984 film Footloose.

The single will be featured on the final season of the Netflix series Sex Education and will be part of the band’s forthcoming album.

Last month, Bleachers announced that they would be managed by Jamie Oborne and signed to the latter’s independent label Dirty Hit. The label is also home to The 1975, Rina Sawayama, Wolf Alice, Beabadoobee and more.

Antonoff has also teamed up with the manager and music mogul for a new joint venture, and the former has also signed a global agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group. The agreement sees him move from Sony to stay with his longtime publishing A&R Jennifer Knoepfle, who, as reported by Variety, joined UMPG last fall as executive vice president and co-head of A&R.

Advertisement

“Very proud to be working with Jamie and his entire team – we’ve known each other for some time now and our connection has deeply inspired me,” said Antonoff in a statement. “Have loved everything he has been creating from afar and love the perspective he has on what I do.”

In a four-star review of their 2021 LP ‘Take The Sadness Out Of Yesterday’, NME shared: “The record captures that sentiment in many forms – from the aftermath of Antonoff’s 2018 break-up with actor-director Lena Dunham, the feeling of wanting to break free from his native New Jersey, the intense longing to play with his band when pandemic restrictions made it impossible.”

They continued: “Bleachers’ past releases might have dealt in the dark moments of life – loss, death and grieving among them – but they did so in a way that felt like you were exorcising your own ghosts by singing along. There are glimpses of that here, but also moments that leave you ruminating on your own need for escape, to run away from – or towards – something. It might not leave you feeling as euphoric as what’s come before, but its lingering sensation is a testament to the power of Antonoff’s immersive songwriting.”