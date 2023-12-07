Bleachers share video for ‘Alma Mater’ featuring Lana Del Rey, Clairo and more

Bleachers have shared the star-studded video for their latest single ‘Alma Mater’. Check it out below.

The track is the second song to be released from Jack Antonoff and co.’s forthcoming self-titled album. It follows the lead single ‘Modern Girl’, which came out back in September. ‘Alma Mater’ was co-written by Lana Del Rey and features her singing “I’ll make it darker” towards the middle of the song.

Directed by Alex Lockett, the video features hazy dreamlike visuals with Antonoff cruising around the streets of New Jersey in the dead of night. Del Rey makes an appearance along with Clairo, who is seen standing under a bus stop holding a plant. Antonoff’s wife, actress Margaret Qualley, also makes an appearance at the end of the clip.

Tune in here:

The track will be featured on the band’s fourth studio LP ‘Bleachers’. A press release describes the album as “Antonoff’s distinctly New Jersey take on the bizarre sensory contradictions of modern life, on his position in culture, and on the things he cares about. Sonically, it’s sad, it’s joyful, it’s music for driving on the highway to, for crying to and for dancing to at weddings.”

‘Bleachers’ is set for release on March 8. It also marks the band’s first full-length release under their new label home, Dirty Hit. Pre-order/pre-save the album here.

They are set to hit the road in March 2024 in support of the LP. They will kick off with a run of UK shows starting on March 19 in London and ending on March 25 in Glasgow.

The US run of dates will begin in Salt Lake City on May 18, with the band making numerous stops around the country for the following month before signing off in Asbury Park on June 15. In addition, $1 from the sale of each ticket will be donated to The Ally Coalition, the charity Antonoff founded with his sister Rachel to support LGBTQ youth.

General tickets for the US dates will go on sale tomorrow, December 8. Visit here for US Tickets and here for UK tickets.

Bleachers’ previous full length release was 2021’s ‘Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night’. In a four-star review of the album, NME wrote: “Bleachers’ third album is their strongest effort so far – the most cohesive, with the most poignant lyricism and musical moments. It moves away from the big synths and ‘80s pop of its predecessors in favour of the more organic sounds found on some of the pop records Antonoff has produced of late (like Clairo’s ‘Sling’ or Del Rey’s ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’), and the strings and acoustic guitars bring out the album’s emotions more vividly.”

In other news, Antonoff had to recently deny that his Bleachers song ‘Hey Joe’ was about Taylor Swift and her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn following speculation from Swifties.