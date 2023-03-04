Bleachers to headline Barn On The Farm as one of only two UK 2023 dates

Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers are set to headline Barn On The Farm festival later this year, as one of only two UK 2023 dates – get tickets here.

Taking place between June 29 and July 02, Barn On The Farm is held at Over Farm in Gloucester and the 2023 festival will be headlined by Holly Humberstone.

Barn On The Farm has now confirmed that joining her at the top of the bill will be Bleachers, in their first ever UK festival headline appearance.

“I grew up wishing I could go to all the festivals over in the UK…So it’s a goddamn honour for Bleachers to headline our first UK festival. Bringing everything we got. Planting a big flag. Can’t wait to see you,” said Antonoff in a statement.

The festival said Bleachers’ performance will be like “firing up a rocket on stage and watching it bounce off of all the walls.”

“They have tunes for absolute days [and they’re] a band so true to what Barn values.”

Also appearing at Barn On The Farm are Dylan, Olivia Dean, Thomas Headon, Rachel Chinouriri, Flowerovlove, Stone, Swim School and Tommy Lefroy. Tickets are onsale now.

Bleachers are also set to support The 1975 at their headline show at London’s Finsbury Park on July 2 alongside Cigarettes After Sex, The Japanese House and American Football.

The 1975

Finsbury Park

London, UK July 2nd 2023 Sign up: https://t.co/usSS3UKTeW pic.twitter.com/YoZvLWev2E — Dirty Hit (@DirtyHit) February 13, 2023

A press release promises a “monumental day” of “unbeatable live music” as the band bring the ‘At Their Very Best’ tour back to London, adding that more acts will be announced “imminently”.

Last December, Jack Antonoff appeared onstage during The 1975’s headline show in San Francisco to deliver an acoustic medley of Bleachers songs.

Antonoff also worked on The 1975’s recent album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’.

Praising him, Matty Healy said: “I think that guy has a reputation for being busy, but I can tell you, he’s just good. He’s so good. What he does is identifies what an artist is really good at or where the truth is coming from.”

“He’s like a culture vulture, he’s full of references. He knows his shit, man. He understands what artists need at any given moment. And it happened very, very naturally,” he added.