“In a bleeding world the power of the individual is our only hope” – watch Aurora’s powerful new climate crisis video

The song is the latest from her third album 'A Different Kind of Human'

Norweigan pop star Aurora has released a powerful new video about the climate crisis. You can watch the clip for ‘Apple Tree’ below.

Speaking about the video, the 23-year-old said ‘Apple Tree’ is “about the potential that hides in all of us. We can all save the world if we put our minds to it.”

She continued: “The world won’t listen to scientific proof that the world is dying, so maybe it will listen to the dreamers, the children. In a bleeding world the power of the individual is our only hope. Let her save the world. Let him save them all.

“Believe in us, and maybe we’ll be the generation that saves the world, rather than the one that killed it. The world is bleeding. It’s up to us now.”

Aurora has spoken to NME previously about climate change, saying we should “love the earth more than money. I think we’re much stronger than money, we should be. And I think we can be. I think there is a lot of hope. It’s not a hopeless thing, it’s a very hopeful battle I think because luckily we’ve discovered that Mother Earth is dying just before it’s too late.

“So we’re on this beautiful place in time and space where it can go either really good or really, really badly. It would be a nice thing to have on our shoulders I think – [to be] the generation that saved the earth again for the hundreds of generations to come. We can either be the ones that destroyed it or saved it, which is quite exciting.”

The song is the latest from her third album, ‘A Different Kind of Human’. Reviewing the album, NME said: “The album shines with crisp production, a dynamic of extremes and Aurora’s unflinchingly confident performance and message.

“With a high slot on the John Peel Stage at Glastonbury 2019 and an upcoming tour that takes in Manchester’s Albert Hall and The Roundhouse in London, it seems that her success is blossoming to match the ambition of her sound and vision. Either way, ‘A Different Kind Of Human’ is already a triumph.”

Aurora’s UK headline tour dates are below.

Monday November 4 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol

Tuesday November 5 – MANCHESTER Albert Hall

Friday November 8 – GLASGOW SWG3

Saturday November 9 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Boiler Shop

Sunday November 10 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute

Monday November 11 – LONDON Roundhouse