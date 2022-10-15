Blink-182 add second London show to 2023 UK and Ireland tour

Blink-182 have added an extra London show to their 2023 UK and Ireland tour – tickets will be available here.

On Tuesday (October 11), it was revealed that the band had reunited with Tom DeLonge to release new music and embark on a huge world tour. The trio released the single ‘Edging’ yesterday (October 14), with a full album also in the works.

Next September, Blink-182 will hit the road in the UK/Ireland and Europe with The Story So Far appearing as their support act. The UK and Ireland run includes concerts in Glasgow (September 2), Belfast (4), Dublin (5), London (October 11), Birmingham (14) and Manchester (15).

Advertisement

It’s now been announced that Blink will play a second date at The O2 in London on October 12, 2023. Tickets for all shows go on general sale at 10am BST on Monday (October 17) – buy yours here.

Just announced 🆕 @blink182 add a second date at The O2 On Thursday 12 October 2023🙌 On O2? Get Priority Tickets now ⬇️https://t.co/AKUh6m7Pa9 General on-sale Monday 17 October at 10amhttps://t.co/xfo5J6jCU9 pic.twitter.com/H4XDniiqBT — The O2 (@TheO2) October 13, 2022

Additionally, Blink-182 are scheduled to visit North America, Australia and New Zealand, as well as performing their first-ever shows in Latin America. You can find the full live itinerary here.

Meanwhile, DeLonge has expressed his appreciation for Blink-182’s departing guitarist Matt Skiba – who replaced him in the band in 2015 – in a post on social media.

“I wanted to take a minute and say thank you for all that you have done to keep the band thriving in my absence,” he wrote. “I think you are enormously talented (I still love and listen to your band to this day).

“You have always been so kind to me, not only in the press, but also to others. I really noticed. Emotions between the three of us in blink have always been complicated, but Mark’s cancer really put things in perspective. But to be honest, the band would not even be here today if it were not for your ability to jump in and save the day.”

Advertisement

DeLonge concluded: “So from my heart to yours, thank you for being a member of our band.”

Tom DeLonge has teased that Blink-182’s forthcoming record is “the best album of our career”.

The group’s most recent studio album, ‘Nine’, came out in 2019. It was the second record to feature Skiba, following on from 2016’s ‘California’. Prior to ‘Edging’, DeLonge hadn’t contributed to a Blink project since 2012’s ‘Dogs Eating Dogs’ EP.