Blink-182 and Paramore to headline new Adjacent Music Festival

Blink-182 and Paramore have been announced as the headliners of a new festival in the US in 2023.

Both acts will top the bill at the Adjacent Music Festival over the weekend of May 27-28, and will be joined by Turnstile, Bleachers, IDLES, Jimmy Eat World, Japanese Breakfast and Coheed And Cambria across three stages at Atlantic City Beach.

Tickets for the two-day bash go on sale at 10am local time this Thursday (October 27) – you’ll be able to purchase yours here.

It comes after the original Blink-182 line-up with Tom DeLonge recently announced that they will also headline the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas next year along with Green Day as part of their huge 2023 reunion world tour.

WE ARE ADJACENT! See you on the Atlantic City Beach this Memorial Day weekend for the first ever Adjacent Festival! 🔀 Early Bird Passes on sale this Thursday at 10am ET! More info at https://t.co/7LT4VNnZHp pic.twitter.com/ms2CfArtEA — Adjacent Festival (@AdjacentAC) October 25, 2022

A new full-length studio album is also in the works, details of which are yet to be revealed.

Paramore, meanwhile, headlined WWWYF last weekend with My Chemical Romance.

The 2022 festival, described as “an epic line-up of emo and rock bands from the past two decades”, got off to a difficult start after the first day was cancelled due to weather warnings and resulting safety fears.

But day two of the event went ahead without a hitch with both Paramore and My Chemical Romance performing triumphant sets.

The former gave 2009 track ‘All I Wanted’ its live debut as well as performing ‘Here We Go Again’ from their 2005 debut ‘All I Know Is Falling’ and ‘Paramore’ track ‘Last Hope’, both for the first time in four years.

MCR, meanwhile, wore ‘old’ style make-up at the festival in an apparent nod to their legacy as emo elders.

When We Were Young Festival continues next weekend, with Paramore, My Chemical Romance and more set to return on October 29. The festival will then return to Las Vegas next October 21, with its 2023 bill headlined by Blink-182 and Green Day alongside 30 Seconds To Mars, The Offspring, Good Charlotte, Rise Against.