Blink 182 announce 2024 US tour with Pierce The Veil

Blink-182 have announced details of a 2024 US tour, featuring support from Pierce The Veil. Find out ticket information below.

The trio – formed of Travis Barker, Tom Delonge and Mark Hoppus – announced their plans for a US tour earlier today (October 20) with an update shared on social media.

“ONE MORE TIME! 2024 tour featuring special guest @piercetheveil,” they wrote on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a poster of upcoming tour dates.

Advertisement

The live shows will celebrate the release of their new album, ‘One More Time’ – which arrived last Friday (October 20) and marked their first full LP with the classic line-up since 2011’s ‘Neighborhoods’. It will also follow on from their ongoing UK and Ireland tour, which kicked off earlier this year.

The upcoming US tour is set to run through summer 2024 and will include 30 shows across the country. These start with an opening gig in Orlando, Florida on June 20, before continuing with a stop in Miami the next day. Further shows throughout the month include shows in Texas, Colorado, California, Arizona and Nevada.

From there, the pop-punk trio continue into July, with 15 gigs across states including Utah, Oregon, Washington, New York, Massachusetts and more planned, before they play the final run of dates in August.

For these final run of 2024 tour dates across North America, Blink will perform fan favourites and tracks from the new album in Kentucky, Indiana, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Montana, Mississippi and Ohio, before bringing the tour to a close with a date at the Rogers Centre in Ontario on August 15.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (October 27) at 10am local time and will be available here. Check out the post below for a full list of tour dates.

ONE MORE TIME! 2024 tour featuring special guest @piercetheveil.🤘 Get tickets Friday 10/27 at 10am local. https://t.co/lJmgXr0doj pic.twitter.com/3HWIaZqDhu — blink-182 (@blink182) October 23, 2023

Advertisement

After the run of US tour dates, Blink-182 will also be headed back to the UK to play the remainder of their scheduled dates. Taking place in Belfast, Glasgow and Dublin, these shows were initially set for September but were later postponed due to a family emergency concerning Barker.

In a four-star review of the first of their two London shows, NME praised the band for their ability to blend their signature pop-punk attitudes with more heartfelt moments.

“Between songs, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge are an inimitable comic duo, trading jibes over their on-stage mistakes and building collective punchlines with well-oiled timing,” it read.

“But in contrast, their serious moments are profound. ‘Stay Together For The Kids’ serves as a magnificent reminder of Blink’s ability to cut deeper than standard she-broke-my-heart emo fare; ‘Adam’s Song’ becomes especially raw as Hoppus relates it to the decline in his mental health during his cancer treatment.”

Additionally, their new album received similar praise from NME, who awarded it three-stars and celebrated it for its “surprisingly touching” moments.

In other Blink-182 news, Travis Barker recently unveiled his new wax figure at Madame Tussauds.

Located at the Las Vegas branch, the waxwork is dressed in one of Barker’s signature looks, donated by the drummer himself – sporting an all-black outfit made up of a leather jacket, boots, trousers and a studded belt. It also features silver jewellery, a chain necklace, a replicated wedding ring and Barker’s signature tattoos and nose ring.