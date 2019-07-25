Blink-182 announce new album ‘Nine’

It's the trio's first record since 2016's 'California'

Blink-182 have announced details of their forthcoming new album ‘Nine’.

It is the trio’s first LP since July 2016’s ‘California’. That 2016 record was the first Blink album to feature Matt Skiba on guitar and vocals.

‘Nine’ will be released on September 20 via Columbia Records, with digital pre-orders beginning at midnight tonight from here. A limited edition coloured vinyl, cassette and CD version of the album will also be released.

Fans who pre-order ‘Nine’ will receive a download of the new song ‘Darkside’ at midnight, with the song set to premiere on streaming services afterwards.

As well as ‘Darkside’, the previously released songs ‘Happy Days’, ‘Generational Divide’ and ‘Blame It On My Youth’ are all included on ‘Nine’ – see the full tracklist below.

1. The First Time

2. Happy Days

3. Heaven

4. Darkside

5. Blame It On My Youth

6. Generational Divide

7. Run Away

8. Black Rain

9. I Really Wish I Hated You

10. Pin the Grenade

11. No Heart To Speak Of

12. Ransom

13. On Some Emo Shit

14. Hungover You

15. Remember To Forget Me

Earlier this month, Blink drummer Travis Barker revealed that the band are planning on releasing an EP after ‘Nine’ drops.

Predicting that the EP would be out before the end of the year, Barker said that the band had recorded one track with Lil Uzi Vert.