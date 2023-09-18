Blink-182 announce new album ‘One More Time…’ with classic line-up

Blink-182 have announced the release date for their highly-anticipated new album ‘One More Time…’

The record will mark the first time the classic line-up – consisting of vocalist and bassist, Mark Hoppus, guitarist Tom DeLonge and drummer Travis Barker – have released a new album together since 2011’s ‘Neighborhoods‘, following on from last year’s single ‘Edging‘.

To announce the album, the trio released a trailer featuring clips from their upcoming interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and archival clips from the band’s extensive career. The trailer also teased three new tracks from the album such as ‘Anthem Part 3’, ‘You Don’t Know What You’ve Got’ and the title track ‘One More Time’ – which is set for release on Thursday September 21.

In the trailer, the band open up about Hoppus’ lymphoma cancer diagnosis and explain that it is what inspired DeLonge to rejoin the band. “I remember telling my wife, ‘I don’t think I’m ever going to play music again, I don’t think I’m ever gonna tour again,’” DeLonge said. “Until Mark told me he was sick, and then I was like, that’s the only thing I wanted to do.”

DeLonge departed Blink back in 2015 to focus on extraterrestrial research and his other band, Angels & Airwaves. During that time, Hoppus and Barker released 2016’s ‘California’ and 2019’s ‘Nine‘ with guitarist Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio. DeLonge rejoined the band in 2022.

‘One More Time…’ is set for release on October 20 via Colombia Records. Pre-order and pre-save the album here.

The LP was recorded in the midst of their blockbuster reunion tour. The LP features 17 songs and was entirely produced by drummer Travis Barker . According to a press release, the tracks “capture the band at the top of their game, layering in themes of tragedy, triumph, and most importantly, brotherhood.”

DeLonge previously teased that the as-yet-unannounced record could be the group’s “best” and “most progressive”.

The ‘One More Time…’ track list is:

1.’Anthem Part 3′

2. ‘Dance With Me’

3. ‘Fell In Love’

4. ‘Terrified’

5. ‘One More Time’

6. ‘More Than You Know’

7. ‘Turn This Off!’

8. ‘When We Were Young’

9. ‘Edging’

10. ‘You Don’t Know What You’ve Got’

11. ‘Blink Wave’

12. ‘Bad News’

13. ‘Hurt (Interlude)’

14. ‘Turpentine’

15. ‘Fuck Face’

16. ‘Other Side’

17. ‘Childhood’

Blink 182 will be touring the UK next month with shows at London’s O2 Arena, Birmingham’s Utilita Arena and Manchester’s AO Arena. Check out the full dates below and visit here for tickets.

Blink-182’s UK tour dates are:

OCTOBER

11 – London – The 02

12 – London – The 02

14 – Birmingham – Utilita Arena

15 – Manchester – AO Arena

16 – Manchester – AO Arena

Last month, Blink-182 were forced to postpone headline shows in Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin due to “an urgent family matter”. Barker later said that his wife Kourtney Kardashian had undergone “life-threatening emergency surgery” for their unborn baby.