News Music News

Blink-182 appear on new remix of Powfu and Beabadoobee collab

'Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head)' just got even bigger

By Rhian Daly
Blink-182, Mark Hoppus, Powfu, Beabadoobee
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus, Powfu, Beabadoobee CREDIT: Getty Images/Press/Getty Images

Blink-182 have joined up with Powfu and Beabadoobee on a new remix of ‘Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head)’.

The original version of the song went viral on its release in February and has been used in over 5 million TikTok videos.

The new remix was released as part of Powfu’s new ‘Poems Of The Past’ EP earlier today (May 29). On the new version, the pop-punk group’s bassist Mark Hoppus delivers a new verse, in which he sings: “The world might be strange but it’s a beautiful place/If we can make it through tomorrow/There’ll be brighter times.” Listen to it below now.

The tracklist for the EP is as follows:

‘Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head)’ feat. Beabadoobee
‘I’m Used To It’
‘I’ll Come Back To You’
‘A World Of Chaos’
‘Popular Girl, Typical Boy’
‘Death Bed (feat. Beabadoobee and Blink-182) – bonus remix’

Speaking to NME recently, Powfu discussed the inspiration behind ‘Death Bed’. “I don’t really get influences from artists, but I did watch a lot of romantic movies that were inspiring me to write about deep, romantic stuff,” he explained. “When I write songs, I usually come up with a story first in my head of what I want to write about.

“So I was listening to Beabadoobee’s lyrics and I was just thinking of films that were romantic – The Notebook was probably the main inspiration for it, to be honest. It just got me in the feels, and I was just writing down everything I’m feeling.”

