Blink-182 are teasing new music with posters

Blink-182 have begun teasing new music with a mystery website and a series of posters.

The pop-punk trio marked the return of Tom DeLonge last year by releasing the single ‘Edging’, and confirming that their ninth studio album was in the works. DeLonge previously teased that the record could be the group’s “best album” and their “most progressive”.

Late last month, the singer/guitarist said that the record was “only weeks (days) away”, adding: “We are finally here.”

Now, a series of promotional posters have popped up in numerous locations. The adverts contain the Blink-182 logo as well as the phrase ‘One more time…’, which could be the title of the new album or a single.

According to the Blink-182 Italia fan account on X (formerly known as Twitter), the posters also feature what appear to be song lyrics: “Do I have to die to hear you miss me?/ Do I have to die to hear you say goodbye?/ I don’t want to act like there’s tomorrow/ I don’t want to wait to do this one more time.”

Interesting posters spotted in Toronto! 👀🇨🇦 Lyrics in the background: Do I have to die to hear you miss me?

Do I have to die to hear you say goodbye?

I don’t want to act like there’s tomorrow

I don’t want to wait to do this one more time Shout out to Reddit user am_dog! 👏 pic.twitter.com/QMsR5d4mRw — blink-182 Italia (@blink182italia) September 5, 2023

Additionally, a QR code on the ads directs fans to a new ‘stall’ page on the band’s official website. When clicking through, users are told that the site is currently “closed for maintenance” as it shows someone cleaning Blink-related graffiti off a tiled wall.

Various classic songs soundtrack the video before a brief snippet of new material eventually plays out. Visit the page here, and see the preview image below.

⚠️ SITE CLOSED FOR MAINTENANCE https://t.co/GZ7qb0bNwG — blink-182 Italia (@blink182italia) September 5, 2023

DeLonge recently shared a behind-the-scenes image of a shoot for an upcoming music video on Instagram.

Last week, Blink-182 were forced to postpone headline shows in Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin due to “an urgent family matter”. Drummer Travis Barker later said that his wife Kourtney Kardashian had undergone “life-threatening emergency surgery” for their unborn baby.

The European leg of the tour will now begin tomorrow (September 8) ahead of dates in London, Birmingham and Manchester next month. You can see the UK schedule below, and find any remaining tickets here.

OCTOBER

11 – The O2, London

12 – The O2, London

14 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

15 – AO Arena, Manchester

16 – AO Arena, Manchester