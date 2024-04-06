Blink-182 cancel Mexico shows due to illness

Blink-182 have been forced to cancel three shows in Mexico this week following the illness of the band’s bassist, Mark Hoppus.

The trio, also comprising of Tom DeLonge (vocals and guitar) and Travis Barker (drums) had already cancelled one show before the two remaining dates were also pulled.

“Dear fans, sadly, Blink-182 shows on April 5 and 6 at Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City have been cancelled due to illness,” said promoter Ocesa in a statement on Friday (April 5).

While Hoppus wrote on his Discord account: “We don’t take cancelling lightly. We know people booked flights, hotels, made plans, got babysitters…We had multiple lengthy discussions all morning within the band, with promoters, managers. We tried moving the date, tried every possible solution, but this is the reality. We appreciate your understanding and support.”

He continued: “For me and my illness, I have seen a doctor here and talked to my doctor back home. I am on multiple medications and have been in bed the past three days except to go to the show, and yesterday I was hoping it was just allergies… Saw docs, was told I had an acute infection in my throat and severe bronchitis. Got on meds immediately with the kind help of the local promoters and have been on treatment,” added the bassist, who fought a battle with cancer in 2021.

Promoter Ocesa said in a statement yesterday (April 5) that refunds will be issued to ticket-holders of the cancelled shows. Those who bought online would receive an automatica refund while those who purchased via box office or Ticketmaster centres need to request a refund starting Monday (April 8) at the place of purchase.

Their last planned tour of Mexico and South America was previously hit with issues after Barker injured his finger.

The band are also due in the UK for a summer tour, having rescheduled after Barker cancelled over an “urgent family matter”. The band will additionally headline Reading & Leeds festival this year alongside Liam Gallagher, Lana Del Rey, Fred Again.., Gerry Cinnamon and Catfish & The Bottlemen. See dates below and get your tickets here:

AUGUST

26 – Belfast, SSE Arena

27 – Dublin, Royal Hospital Kilmainham

29 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

30 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

The band released their latest record ‘One More Time…’ last year, which NME gave three stars. “Towards the end of the album, DeLonge asks a question many listeners will have in their minds as they hit play – ‘2023, who the fuck are we?’”

“They aren’t all that far away from who they’ve always been – three friends wanting to make some noise and have a riot of a time doing it. Although they’re not exactly revolutionising pop punk, this was likely never the goal. Chances are, the fans just want the old Blink back anyway, and in 2023, they’re just as fun as ever.”

In other news, DeLonge is reportedly releasing a sci-fi novel on June 11.