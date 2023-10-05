Blink-182 channel the Ramones in new video for ‘Dance With Me’

Blink-182 have paid homage to the legendary New York rock band the Ramones in the video for their latest single ‘Dance With Me’.

The track is a fresh take on a classic Blink song packed with a tapping guitar riff, heavy drums and catchy, anthemic lyrics such as: “Olé, Olé. Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé / Yeah / We’re doing it all night long“.

Directed by The Malloys, the song’s accompanying video is billed as a love letter to the famous New York punks – one of Blink’s favourite bands – and sees Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker dressed up in Ramones cosplay. They replicate some of the band’s iconic moments such as playing at the CBGB.

Advertisement

‘Dance With Me’ is the fourth single that has been released by the band and taken from their upcoming LP ‘One More Time…‘. It follows ‘Edging‘, ‘One More Time’ and ‘More Than You Know’.

The forthcoming album, ‘One More Time…’ was recorded between the band’s reunion tour and produced by Barker. The LP will mark the first time the classic Blink line-up – comprising Hoppus, DeLonge and Barker – have released a new full-length project together since 2011’s ‘Neighborhoods’.

DeLonge quit Blink-182 in 2015 to focus on extraterrestrial research and his other band, Angels & Airwaves. During that time, Hoppus and Barker released 2016’s ‘California’ and 2019’s ‘Nine’ with guitarist Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio.

‘One More Time…’ is scheduled for release on October 20 via Colombia. You can pre-order/ pre-save the album here.

Advertisement

The band are set to play the UK leg of their tour this month. They will be making stops in London. Birmingham and Manchester. Visit here for any remaining tickets and check out the dates below.

Blink-182 UK tour dates are:

OCTOBER

11– London,The 02

12 – London,The 02

14 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

15 – Manchester, AO Arena

16 – Manchester, AO Arena

In other Blink news, Barker recently revealed that he recently had an episode of trigeminal neuralgia, as well as a COVID infection and root canal treatment.

The drummer has been plagued by health issues in the last few weeks, joking to fans that it means he “can pretty much handle anything god throws at me”.

Trigeminal neuralgia is described by the NHS as being “severely” painful. It’s caused by the compression of the trigeminal nerve and leads to facial pain so bad that it feels like “having an electric shock in the jaw”.

Last month Barker revealed that he’d tested positive for COVID ahead of the band’s European tour dates.