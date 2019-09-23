Blink-182 are coming to the UK next month for a very intimate show

They're celebrating new album 'NINE' with a stripped-back set

Blink-182 have announced details of an intimate UK gig to take place next month in celebration of their new album ‘NINE’.

Frontman Matt Skiba and bassist Mark Hoppus will play a one-off show at Kingston-Upon-Thames venue Pryzm on October 18.

The gig at the 2000-capacity space will see them perform stripped-back versions of the group’s songs in what is being billed as a “short” acoustic set. Tickets for the 14+ gig went on sale via local record store Banquet Records at 12pm today (September 23) but have already sold out.

Blink-182 released ‘NINE’, the follow-up to 2016’s ‘California’, last week (September 20). In a four-star review, NME wrote: “With ‘Nine’, there’s no room for nostalgia. It sees Blink back to the future and standing knee-deep in 2019. When, after the opening crash of ‘The First Time’, they admit that “there ain’t nothing like the first time,” the band set off to break new ground. Bouncing between an effervescent pop chorus and a much more snarling verse, it gives the classic Blink ingredients a big old shake-up. The fizz can be felt throughout.”

Last week (September 17), Hoppus released a cover of The Cars’ ‘Just What I Needed’ in tribute to the band’s frontman Ric Ocasek. The musician died on September 15 after battling heart disease.

Meanwhile, Blink-182 are amongst those who are being sued by a Fyre Festival trustee who is demanding they return fees they were paid in exchange for playing the doomed event. The pop-punk group were paid $500,000 (£410k) to headline the festival but pulled out shortly before it began over concerns it would not meet their production requirements.